Super Quiz: 4-Letter Countries

1. It is located south of Florida.

2. Its revolution resulted in the overthrow of the shah.

3. A South American country.

4. Once led by Saddam Hussein.

5. The only landlocked country in Southeast Asia.

6. It is situated on the southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula.

7. An island country in Melanesia.

8. A landlocked country at the crossroads of North and Central Africa.

9. One of the smallest countries in Africa and one of the narrowest countries in the world.

ANSWERS:

1. Cuba

2. Iran

3. Peru

4. Iraq

5. Laos

6. Oman

7. Fiji

8. Chad

9. Togo