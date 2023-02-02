Third wave brings winter siege to end





A third wave of winter weather, mostly freezing rain, was beginning to hit parts of Arkansas on Wednesday evening and was expected to continue this morning, the National Weather Service said.

The wave started to hit Central Arkansas around 5:45 p.m., said Willie Gilmore, a senior forecaster with the weather service in North Little Rock. It was made up of mostly freezing rain with some sleet possible, he said.

Northern parts of the state might see some snow and sleet or freezing drizzle, but the majority of the precipitation was expected to be freezing rain, Gilmore said. Warmer temperatures and rain today are expected to clear up most of the accumulated ice, he said.

"Additional amounts of ice accumulation that Central Arkansas could see could be anywhere from a couple tenths of an inch to as much as half an inch," said Colby Pope, a meteorologist with the weather service.

Freezing rain had started across southern and southeastern portions of Arkansas, as the final round of the ice storm ramped up, the weather service said in a tweet just before 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

"We expect this to continue and expand across much of the southern 2/3 of the state through tomorrow morning," the tweet said.

An earlier briefing from the weather service said additional ice accumulation of a couple tenths of an inch or more was also possible in parts of western and eastern Arkansas.

Pope said the heavier freezing rain would be in central portions of the state, but some light winter precipitation might fall in some parts of north Arkansas or near Pine Bluff and Sheridan.

The meteorologist said that the freezing rain should switch over to regular rain just before noon today. "That will actually help melt the ice that's accumulated from this third wave," he said.

Temperatures this afternoon are expected to reach the mid-30s, which will allow some of the ice to melt, Pope said.

"We are approaching the end of this wild period of winter weather across the state," the weather service said in a briefing on Wednesday.

According to the briefing, the ice storm warning, winter storm warning and winter weather advisories are expected to expire by noon today.

The briefing said the weather statewide will be dry by Friday morning, and temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s to mid-40s Friday afternoon.

Pope said forecasts show temperatures in Little Rock to be in the 40s and close to the 50s on Saturday. Sunday could see temperatures in the upper 50s, he said.

During the first and second waves of winter weather, Pope said the Little Rock metro area received about 0.2 inch of freezing rain and anywhere between 0.2 and 0.4 inch of sleet.

"[Tuesday], our saving grace was that what we thought would be freezing rain actually switched over to sleet," Pope said. "Sleet is dangerous while it is coming down on the roads, but it won't coat the trees and power lines like freezing rain would."

The first two waves also brought around 1 to 2 inches of sleet to some northern parts of Central Arkansas and 0.3 to 0.4 inch in the Mena to Little Rock to West Memphis area, the meteorologist said.

POWER OUTAGES

Brandi Hinkle, a spokesperson for Entergy Arkansas, said Wednesday that the electric company was prepared for a third wave.

"We've had people moved around to places we think are more likely to be hit with severe weather," she said.

She said the utility was watching the winter weather move through south Arkansas and expected it to come to central parts of the state.

As of 3:37 p.m., Entergy had 2,310 reported outages across the state.

Of those, 919 were reported around Hector in Pope County, but the utility reported that those outages had been resolved by 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Entergy crews had restored around 16,000 power interruptions since Monday, Hinkle said.

"That accounts for being able to restore power temporarily, and sometimes the electricity goes out again and we have to work to restore power another time," Hinkle said.

The company said earlier Wednesday that the peak number of outages was the 7,600 seen Tuesday morning.

Beyond the extra weight from ice accumulation that can cause power lines to snap, the winter weather can cause power disruptions through "galloping," an update from the utility said.

"Galloping occurs when rain freezes on the power lines, and then steady winds cause adjacent lines to move and sometimes contact one another," the update said.

A group of other utilities, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas, reported 1,050 customers without power at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.

TRAVEL CONDITIONS

Several major highways in the northern and northwestern parts of the state were at least partially clear after the first two rounds of winter weather earlier this week, the map of road conditions run by the Arkansas Department of Transportation showed just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Spokesperson Dave Parker confirmed mid-afternoon on Wednesday that one of the department's plow trucks crashed into a ditch earlier in the day while working in Newton County where Highway 16 and 21 meet. He said the driver was not injured.

In Little Rock, city roads were in "good condition" around 3 p.m. Wednesday, said Jon Honeywell, director of the Public Works Department.

The weather service in Little Rock tweeted at 2:21 p.m. Wednesday that travel could continue to be affected until melting occurs this morning.

For much of Wednesday, the Transportation Department spent the lull between the second and third waves trying to take advantage of what was "literally the calm before the storm."

"Our focus continues to be on I-40 and 65," Parker said. "One thing we've been doing today is spending time re-shifting salt supplies. Overall, the amount is fine. We're in good shape.

"But some of our smaller towns, rural areas are getting really low. So we're taking supply from the larger salt houses, domes, whatever you want to call it, and moving those to those areas. So that once this hits we're all equally and fairly [prepared]."

As for how the department's workforce was holding up, Parker said, "Everyone's tired. I can tell you that.

"But we're fine numbers wise. ... It's a hard 12-hour shift. When you're working 12 hours is one thing. When you're working out in the cold and you're operating that big equipment at night time and you gotta really focus, it mentally wears you down. You need that 12 hours of rest."

But even after multiple days of winter weather, there likely won't be a significant impact on any highway construction or maintenance projects, he said.

"That's all contracted out," Parker said. "I'm sure it's slowed it down. But we build and they build into their contracts, into their bid, they build in a certain amount of winter weather days. Just like snow days, actually. They don't anticipate contractors doing as much work come January, February. It sort of slows down, and then it picks back up pretty, pretty fierce in March. So I don't think this is going to cause any problems."

No problems had been reported on the main runway or taxiways at the Clinton National Airport as of 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The airport said seven departing flights had been cancelled, with five delays, and eight arriving flights had been cancelled, with two delays.

It suggested that passengers check their flight status before arriving, on the airport's website or their airline's website.

SHELTER OPEN

An emergency warming center operated by Aaron Reddin's The Van was open for a third consecutive night on Wednesday at the Dunbar Community Center at 1001 W. 16th St. in Little Rock.

Reddin said, "We've had a lot more folks come in than we anticipated."

The shelter initially saw 65 people on Monday night. By Wednesday morning, that number had risen to 110 people, who "packed on the gym floor," he said.

"The roads are pretty clear, so things haven't been too terrible," Reddin said. "We'll be open again tonight, so we'll have a good, hot supper tonight. Got volunteers whipping up breakfast burritos tonight for in the morning. We'll close sometime [today]" after temperatures get above freezing.

On the menu for dinner Wednesday night was a "a hodgepodge of giant casseroles."

"[We'll] get everybody's belly full with a good hot meal tonight and go night-night," Reddin said.

CLOSINGS

For the second consecutive day, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders closed state office buildings except for critical operations on Wednesday because of poor road conditions in many areas of the state.

City of Little Rock facilities were also closed.

"Pending any additional adverse conditions from [Wednesday night's] forecasted weather, Little Rock Solid Waste plans to resume trash collections with a late start [this] morning. We will plan to begin with Tuesday routes and work as quickly as possible to catch up to the normal schedule," Honeywell, the city's public works director, said.

The city had suspended trash pickup over the previous two days due to the weather.

Little Rock, North Little Rock, Pulaski County Special, Cabot and Gentry school districts were scheduled to have their students learning remotely again today.

University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College locations will be closed today.

All in-person day and evening classes are cancelled, though online and hybrid courses may continue to meet at the discretion of instructors. Classes that usually meet on campus may also shift online at the discretion of the instructors, the school said.

Arkansas State University in Jonesboro canceled all on-campus classes, and academic and business offices will remain closed today.

The Red Wolves' Sun Belt Conference men's basketball game with South Alabama will tip off at First National Bank Arena at 7 p.m. today, the university announced Wednesday afternoon.

Also, both of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana's campuses were closed on Wednesday.

The Clinton Presidential Center, including 42 Bar and Table and the Clinton Museum Store, will be closed today, as will the Little Rock Zoo.

The Saline County Courthouse and all county offices will also be closed.





Matthew Johnson, facilities manager at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center in Little Rock, spreads salt on the sidewalk outside the building Wednesday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





