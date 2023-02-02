Two people killed Tuesday in a two-car accident in Clarksville

Two people were killed Tuesday in a two-car accident in Clarksville.

Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, of Hartman were killed in a crash that occurred at 10:32 a.m., according to the Arkansas State Police.

According to the crash report, the pair was traveling eastbound on C.R. 2250 in a 2021 Chevrolet.

At the same time another vehicle, a 1997 Peterbilt truck, was travelling northbound on S.H. 109.

The roads were reportedly wet.

The report said the Ross' car failed to yield at the stop sign where the two roads intersected.

The Chevy struck the trailer the Peterbilt was towing, causing the trailer to travel over the top of the car.

There were no other injuries in the incident.



