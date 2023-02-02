UALR men at Southeast Missouri State
WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central
WHERE Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
RECORDS UALR 7-16, 3-7 Ohio Valley Conference; Southeast Missouri State 12-11, 7-3
SERIES UALR leads 3-2
TV None
RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;13.7;9.2
F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;12.2;5.6
G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;10.6;2.5
G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, So.;9.1;1.4
F Nigel John, 6-8, So.;5.8;3.4
COACH Darrell Walker (58-81 in fifth season at UALR, 104-99 in seventh season overall)
Southeast Missouri State
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Phillip Russell, 5-10, So.;17.9;2.8
G Chris Harris, 6-3, Sr.;13.5;4.3
G Dylan Branson, 6-5, So.;6.8;4.2
G Aquan Smart, 6-3, So.;6.4;2.7
C Nate Johnson, 6-9, Sr.;6.2;3.3
COACH Brad Korn (37-45 in third season at Southeast Missouri State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;SEMO
73.4;Points for;75.8
78.1;Points against;73.9
-1.6;Rebound margin;-0.3
+0.6;Turnover margin;+1.7
43.5;FG pct.;43.5
32.3;3-pt. pct.;33.0
72.3;FT pct.;69.3
CHALK TALK Southeast Missouri State edged UALR 74-68 in their only previous meeting on Jan. 7 in Little Rock. ... The Trojans are generating 55.5% of their scoring offense on two-pointers. ... Redhawks guard Phillip Russell is the Ohio Valley's second-leading scorer at 17.9 points per game.
-- Mitchell Gladstone