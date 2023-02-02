UALR men at Southeast Missouri State

WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

RECORDS UALR 7-16, 3-7 Ohio Valley Conference; Southeast Missouri State 12-11, 7-3

SERIES UALR leads 3-2

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;13.7;9.2

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;12.2;5.6

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;10.6;2.5

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, So.;9.1;1.4

F Nigel John, 6-8, So.;5.8;3.4

COACH Darrell Walker (58-81 in fifth season at UALR, 104-99 in seventh season overall)

Southeast Missouri State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Phillip Russell, 5-10, So.;17.9;2.8

G Chris Harris, 6-3, Sr.;13.5;4.3

G Dylan Branson, 6-5, So.;6.8;4.2

G Aquan Smart, 6-3, So.;6.4;2.7

C Nate Johnson, 6-9, Sr.;6.2;3.3

COACH Brad Korn (37-45 in third season at Southeast Missouri State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;SEMO

73.4;Points for;75.8

78.1;Points against;73.9

-1.6;Rebound margin;-0.3

+0.6;Turnover margin;+1.7

43.5;FG pct.;43.5

32.3;3-pt. pct.;33.0

72.3;FT pct.;69.3

CHALK TALK Southeast Missouri State edged UALR 74-68 in their only previous meeting on Jan. 7 in Little Rock. ... The Trojans are generating 55.5% of their scoring offense on two-pointers. ... Redhawks guard Phillip Russell is the Ohio Valley's second-leading scorer at 17.9 points per game.

-- Mitchell Gladstone