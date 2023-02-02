Sections
UALR women at Southeast Missouri State

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:01 a.m.

WHEN 5 p.m. Central

WHERE Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

RECORDS UALR 12-9, 9-1 Ohio Valley Conference; Southeast Missouri State 9-12, 4-6

SERIES UALR leads 3-2

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

F Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr.;9.2;2.9

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;8.6;2.6

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;7.6;6.5

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;4.7;6.8

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;4.7;2.8

COACH Joe Foley (389-223 in 20th season at UALR, 845-304 in 36th season overall)

Southeast Missouri State

POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG

G Jaliyah Green, 5-10, So.;8.5;3.1

G Sophie Bussard, 5-8, Jr.;7.7;4.0

G Alecia Doyle, 5-8, Fr.;6.8;2.8

F Halle Smith, 6-0, So.;4.3;3.0

G Kori Tomlin, 5-3, Sr.;3.9;1.2

COACH Rekha Patterson (110-119 in eighth season at Southeast Missouri State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;SEMO

51.0Points for;59.7

53.3;Points against;64.4

-4.0;Rebound margin;-2.2

+3.8;Turnover margin;+1.1

36.8;FG pct.;36.8

16.7;3-pt. pct.;30.1

64.1;FT pct.;69.6

CHALK TALK UALR won 65-45 when these teams met last month in Little Rock -- the first meeting between the programs since 2009. ... Jaiyah Harris-Smith leads the Ohio Valley, averaging 37.7 minutes per game. ... Southeast Missouri State is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, the second-worst mark among all Ohio Valley teams.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

