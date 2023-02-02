UALR women at Southeast Missouri State
WHEN 5 p.m. Central
WHERE Show Me Center, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
RECORDS UALR 12-9, 9-1 Ohio Valley Conference; Southeast Missouri State 9-12, 4-6
SERIES UALR leads 3-2
TV None
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
F Faith Lee, 5-11, Fr.;9.2;2.9
G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;8.6;2.6
F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;7.6;6.5
G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;4.7;6.8
G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;4.7;2.8
COACH Joe Foley (389-223 in 20th season at UALR, 845-304 in 36th season overall)
Southeast Missouri State
POS. NAME, HT, YR.;PPG;RPG
G Jaliyah Green, 5-10, So.;8.5;3.1
G Sophie Bussard, 5-8, Jr.;7.7;4.0
G Alecia Doyle, 5-8, Fr.;6.8;2.8
F Halle Smith, 6-0, So.;4.3;3.0
G Kori Tomlin, 5-3, Sr.;3.9;1.2
COACH Rekha Patterson (110-119 in eighth season at Southeast Missouri State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR;;SEMO
51.0Points for;59.7
53.3;Points against;64.4
-4.0;Rebound margin;-2.2
+3.8;Turnover margin;+1.1
36.8;FG pct.;36.8
16.7;3-pt. pct.;30.1
64.1;FT pct.;69.6
CHALK TALK UALR won 65-45 when these teams met last month in Little Rock -- the first meeting between the programs since 2009. ... Jaiyah Harris-Smith leads the Ohio Valley, averaging 37.7 minutes per game. ... Southeast Missouri State is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, the second-worst mark among all Ohio Valley teams.
-- Mitchell Gladstone