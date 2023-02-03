The nation in brief: 1 dead after Memphis library shooting

1 dead after Memphis library shooting

MEMPHIS -- A shooting at a Tennessee library Thursday left one person dead and a police officer critically wounded, authorities said.

Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Public Library about 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said.

The person, who police did not immediately identify, was pronounced dead at the library. The officer was taken to a hospital and "remains in extremely critical condition," police said Thursday afternoon.

The small library, on a busy street surrounded by high-rise office buildings, restaurants and stores, was blocked by yellow crime scene tape, with two fire engines and an ambulance parked nearby. Memphis police officers and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents were talking outside.

It was not immediately clear if the shots were fired inside the library. Officers were seen going in and out of the building.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the Shelby County prosecutor has asked it to investigate. The bureau often investigates officer-involved shootings around the state.

Oregon shooter spurs area lockdown

HOOD RIVER, Ore. -- Police were searching for a shooter Thursday afternoon in the city of Hood River, Ore., putting schools and businesses on lockdown and warning residents to stay indoors.

Officers were evacuating residents from the area around a Dairy Queen, the Hood River Police Department said. It said on Facebook about 12:40 p.m. that the situation was happening "right now" and that updates would follow. The Dairy Queen is near several large stores, including a Walmart and a supermarket.

An employee at the Dairy Queen told KGW-TV by phone that the restaurant was shut down and the area was being evacuated. Staff at the nearby Lone Pine Motel told the station that police said they were working to locate a shooter. Staff at the Hair & Nail Studio said police told them to lock their doors and stay inside.

The Hood River County School District said it had placed nearby schools in "secure status" about 12:30 p.m., meaning students and staff were in the buildings with no one allowed to enter or exit.

School activities were continuing inside, but the district asked parents not to come to campuses until the secure status was lifted.

N.J. councilwoman killed at home

A young mother who served on her borough council in New Jersey was found shot to death in an SUV parked at her suburban home, authorities said.

Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Middlesex County prosecutor's office. She had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Republican, Dwumfour was elected to her first three-year term in 2021, when she ousted a Democratic incumbent. Colleagues recalled her as a soft-spoken, devout Christian who could maintain her composure in contentious situations.

"She was a 30-year-old woman; to have this happen in such a tragic way, I mean our hearts are just broken and everybody wants an answer," said Bailey Bebert, the local GOP chairwoman who served as her campaign manager.

Authorities have not made any arrests or said if they believe the motive might be personal or political.

In a 2021 interview, Dwumfour described herself as a proud graduate of Newark public schools who earned a degree in women's studies at William Patterson University while working part-time as an emergency medical technician.

She said she moved to Parvin, a section of Sayreville, after graduation "because of the tremendous public safety work the community does." That interest fueled her run for council, where she served as a liaison to the Police Department now investigating her death.

Judge OKs Rittenhouse suit to proceed

MADISON, Wis. -- A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others.

The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that violated his son's constitutional rights and resulted in his death.

John Huber also alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protesters. He is seeking unspecified damages from city officials, officers and Rittenhouse.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Wednesday dismissed motions filed by Rittenhouse and the government defendants seeking to dismiss the civil-rights lawsuit.

The judge said Anthony Huber's death "could plausibly be regarded as having been proximately caused by the actions of the governmental defendants."



