1 killed, 1 injured in Pulaski County house fire

A house fire in Pulaski County killed one person and left another injured in the hospital Thursday night, a Little Rock fire department spokesman said.

Firefighters arrived at 14101 Pleasant Hill Road following an 8:37 p.m. call to find the two-story home fully engulfed, with flames burning through the roof, Capt. Doug Coffman said.

One woman’s body was found in the home, and a man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation injuries, Coffman said. He didn’t know the man’s condition Friday afternoon.

Fire crews were on the scene trying to contain the blaze until at least midnight, Coffman said, but he didn’t know exactly when the flames were extinguished.