ASUN MEN

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 91, FLORIDA GULF COAST 87

The University of Central Arkansas picked up its third conference win Thursday night, defeating Florida Gulf Coast at Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., thanks to a season-high 32 points form Eddy Kayouloud.

Kayouloud followed up the 17 points and 7 rebounds he had at halftime with 15 points and 4 rebounds to record his third double-double this season.

The Bears (8-16, 3-8 ASUN) trailed the Eagles (14-10, 4-7) 45-42 at halftime.

That lead got as large as 12 points when Florida Gulf Coast went up 61-49, but UCA responded with a 16-0 run to take a 65-61 lead.

With UCA's lead at five points or less for the final 4:32, Kayouloud scored seven of the team's last 13 points, including an emphatic final dunk to seal the victory.

UCA shot 53.1% from the field and hit 13-of-30 three-point tries.

Elias Cato had 13 points thanks to four three-pointers. VJ Reeves (11) and Camren Hunter (10) combined for 21 points and five three-pointers.

Isaiah Thompson led Florida Gulf Coast with 29 points on 9-of-18 shooting. Reserve Chase Johnston had 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting.