Auburn-Tennessee Men’s College Basketball Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

A pair of SEC powers and top-25 teams clash Saturday in Knoxville when No. 2 Tennessee welcomes No. 25 Auburn.

I love second-ranked Tennessee in this spot. I see the Vols ready to bounce back with some ferocity after losing at Florida on Wednesday and this is a favorable matchup. Tennessee is the best defensive team in the country, particularly at the three-point line. Opponents are making just 22.5 percent of their threes, and Auburn is a poor three-point shooting team (29.9 percent) — but still takes a fair amount of them, with 35 percent of its attempts coming from distance.

No. 25 Auburn vs. No 2 Tennessee

Game Info: Feb. 4, 2023 | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

Auburn Straight-Up Record: 17-5 (7-2 SEC)

Auburn Against The Spread Record: 11-11

Tennessee Straight-Up Record: 18-4 (7-2 SEC)

Tennessee Against The Spread Record: 13-9

Bet on College Basketball at SI Sportsbook

Guards Wendell Green and K.D. Johnson will take plenty of bad shots and against Tennessee they will miss plenty of them. Green is 2-of-21 from three in Auburn’s five losses and Johnson is 3-of-19. Thompson-Bowling is a raucous place to play these days; the Tigers are walking into a snake pit against a hungry opponent.

MONEYLINE BET: Tennessee

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.