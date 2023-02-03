Auditions Open For WACappella VoiceJam Band

FAQ

WACappella Auditions

WHAT -- Local singers and vocal percussionists are invited to audition for WACappella, the first VoiceJam vocal band for adults. Auditions are open now through Feb. 28.

HOW -- Audition videos should begin with the applicant's name, place of residence and title of song. Singers should record themselves singing 16 measures or up to 30 seconds of a song of their choice, a cappella. Vocal percussionists should record percussion examples of a rock style and ballad style, up to 30 seconds total. Applicants may apply for both singer and vocal percussionist.

WHERE -- Submit audition videos here: form.jotform.com/223487025759162

WHEN -- Vocalists selected for the group will be announced March 6 and required to attend a virtual rehearsal March 12, along with in-person rehearsals March 26, April 2, 9, and 13. The group will perform at the VoiceJam Competition April 15.

WHO -- Local choral director and a cappella enthusiast Jim Bob Loyd will lead the group. He will be joined by Rob Dietz, a producer, arranger and author, ACDA contemporary a cappella chair, singer and vocal percussionist known for NBC's "The Sing-Off" and collaborations with Pentatonix and VoicePlay. Dietz will provide a special music arrangement based on the group's vocal ranges and skills.

INFO -- waltonartscenter.org/voicejam.

BONUS -- Teachers who are selected for the group may receive 12 professional development hours from Walton Arts Center.

