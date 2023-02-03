Sections
Auditions Open For WACappella VoiceJam Band

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Local singers and vocal percussionists have the chance to live out their “Pitch Perfect” dreams as part of WACappella, the first VoiceJam vocal band for adults. Auditions are open now through Feb. 28. Singers selected for the group will be announced on March 6. The group will perform at the VoiceJam Competition April 15 at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photo)

FAQ

WACappella Auditions

WHAT -- Local singers and vocal percussionists are invited to audition for WACappella, the first VoiceJam vocal band for adults. Auditions are open now through Feb. 28.

HOW -- Audition videos should begin with the applicant's name, place of residence and title of song. Singers should record themselves singing 16 measures or up to 30 seconds of a song of their choice, a cappella. Vocal percussionists should record percussion examples of a rock style and ballad style, up to 30 seconds total. Applicants may apply for both singer and vocal percussionist.

WHERE -- Submit audition videos here: form.jotform.com/223487025759162

WHEN -- Vocalists selected for the group will be announced March 6 and required to attend a virtual rehearsal March 12, along with in-person rehearsals March 26, April 2, 9, and 13. The group will perform at the VoiceJam Competition April 15.

WHO -- Local choral director and a cappella enthusiast Jim Bob Loyd will lead the group. He will be joined by Rob Dietz, a producer, arranger and author, ACDA contemporary a cappella chair, singer and vocal percussionist known for NBC's "The Sing-Off" and collaborations with Pentatonix and VoicePlay. Dietz will provide a special music arrangement based on the group's vocal ranges and skills.

INFO -- waltonartscenter.org/voicejam.

BONUS -- Teachers who are selected for the group may receive 12 professional development hours from Walton Arts Center.

  photo  Local choral director and a cappella enthusiast Jim Bob Loyd will direct WACappella along with Rob Dietz who was an arranger and group coach for NBC’s “The Sing-Off" and has worked with a cappella groups Pentatonix and VoicePlay. (Courtesy Photo)
  
  photo  Local singers and vocal percussionists have the chance to live out their “Pitch Perfect” dreams, as part of WACappella, the first VoiceJam vocal band for adults. Auditions are open now through Feb. 28. Singers selected for the group will be announced on March 6. The group will perform at the VoiceJam Competition April 15 at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. (Courtesy Photo)
  

