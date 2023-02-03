Church News

OUR LADY OF THE LAKE Catholic Church at Lake Village will hold the annual spaghetti dinner March 5 with the drive-thru starting at 8 a.m. and reserved tables will also be available inside the facility. Drive-thru and carryout plates will be available and dine-in seating is limited. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children. The Ladies Altar Society is the sponsor. To purchase tickets, call (214) 533-0227 or (870) 489-2883.

KINGS HIGHWAY MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2312 Fluker Ave., will celebrate Women's Day at 10:45 a.m. Feb. 12. The speaker will be Robbie Williams of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The service will be in person and virtual via Facebook. The community is invited to attend this praise service. The chairperson is Ollie King and co-chairperson is Christine Bates. The pastor is the Rev. Anthony J. Howard.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will provide food boxes to those in need Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. until all food has been given out. State ID's are required to receive one box per family in the drive-thru event. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release. The community is welcome to support this effort by sending financial donations to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. To volunteer, people may email Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net. The Rev. Chestine Sims Jr. is the pastor of St. John AME Church.

UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its Sunday services at 9 a.m. for Sunday School and 10 a.m. worship. Free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes are at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: (870) 329-1182 or unitychristianfellowship@live.com.

