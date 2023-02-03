Sections
Eastern black rhinoceros at Little Rock Zoo dead at 27

by Joseph Flaherty | Today at 6:37 p.m.
Families enter and exit the Little Rock Zoo during the Highland Dollar Days on Sunday. Dollar Days will continue through Tuesday, July 12 with $1 admission and free parking. Hiland Dairy treats will also be on sale for $1..(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

A 27-year-old eastern black rhinoceros named Johari died Friday morning at the Little Rock Zoo, the zoo announced Friday afternoon.

"Johari was being treated for gastrointestinal symptoms and full necropsy results are pending," the zoo said in a Facebook post.

The zoo said that the rhino had outlived the median age of 18 for black rhinos — a critically endangered species — living in accredited zoo facilities.

One of three rhinos housed at the zoo, Johari had lived in Little Rock since age 3. In a first for the zoo, the rhinoceros in November 2021 fathered a male calf, Kevin, with Andazi, a female transferred to Little Rock from Atlanta in 2010.

At the time, the zoo described it as "a milestone birth for rhino conservation."

