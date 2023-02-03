Eastern black rhinoceros at Little Rock Zoo dead at 27

A 27-year-old eastern black rhinoceros named Johari died Friday morning at the Little Rock Zoo, the zoo announced Friday afternoon.

"Johari was being treated for gastrointestinal symptoms and full necropsy results are pending," the zoo said in a Facebook post.

The zoo said that the rhino had outlived the median age of 18 for black rhinos — a critically endangered species — living in accredited zoo facilities.

One of three rhinos housed at the zoo, Johari had lived in Little Rock since age 3. In a first for the zoo, the rhinoceros in November 2021 fathered a male calf, Kevin, with Andazi, a female transferred to Little Rock from Atlanta in 2010.

At the time, the zoo described it as "a milestone birth for rhino conservation."