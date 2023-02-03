Police beat: Eudora man faces drug, gun charges; LR man arrested in girl’s sex assault

Eudora man faces drug, gun charges

A Eudora man faces multiple felony charges after North Little Rock police found drugs and a gun in his vehicle following a Wednesday traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

An officer patrolling near the Big Red gas station at the intersection of Counts Massie Road and Paul Eells Drive around 7 p.m. determined that one of the vehicles at the pumps was driven by a man identified as Daquam Taylor, 24, who had a warrant out from Conway police and a suspended driver's license.

The officer tried to pull over Taylor on Counts Massie Road, but Taylor did not stop and fled at "a slow speed" to an apartment complex near 8800 Counts Massie Road, where he and the officer both got out, the report says.

Taylor was yelling and not listening to commands, the report says, so the officer handcuffed him before searching the vehicle because of the strong odor of suspected marijuana coming from the interior.

The officer reported finding a Glock 9mm pistol in the driver's seat that had been reported stolen by Conway police and large bags of suspected marijuana in two other passenger seats. Police also said they found a digital scale, rolling papers and an empty bag labelled as having contained marijuana.

Taylor faces five felony counts -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a felon, theft by receiving, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night on a $10,000 bond.

LR man arrested in girl's sex assault

Little Rock police early Thursday arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Keith Young, 46, around 3:25 a.m. Thursday after he said he sexually violated a girl, the report says.

The location of the arrest had been redacted from the report, and no further details were given about the assault.

Young faces a charge of fourth-degree sexual assault, a felony, and was being held Thursday night in the Pulaski County jail. No bail amount was listed.