Fayetteville police identify remains found in woods as missing teen

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.
Cpl. Natalie Eucce (right) with the Fayetteville Police Department speaks Jan. 11 with an officer as investigators with the department and the Washington County Coroner's Office collect information behind a house at 1020 Holly St. after a resident said his dog found skeletal remains. (File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say DNA tests have identified the human remains found last month in a wooded area near Holly and Oakland streets as Christian Hernandez, who had been reported missing in December 2020.

Police were called at 11:04 p.m. Jan. 10 by a resident who said his dog found skeletal remains near his house, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, police spokesman.

Officers were sent to conduct a search, and the remains were found in a patch of woods in a residential area, with houses and apartments nearby, Murphy said at the time.

The remains were sent to the state medical examiner for testing and confirmed as being Hernandez. Hernandez was 18 at the time he was last seen, according to a Facebook page seeking information about his disappearance.

Murphy said Thursday afternoon there was no information immediately available about the cause of Hernandez's death.

A Facebook post by the Police Department on Thursday about the case stated no foul play is suspected.

Print Headline: Police identify remains as missing teen

