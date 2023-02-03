FBI, ATF seeking Fort Smith man accused of having explosive devices

The FBI’s Little Rock office and ATF’s New Orleans office are searching for a Fort Smith man accused of possessing “multiple explosive devices.”

Authorities said they searched Neil Ravi Mehta’s residence in Fort Smith on Tuesday and found the unregistered explosive devices there, according to a news release from the FBI. The explosives were rendered safe by federal agents, but they say Mehta remains at large.

Mehta is described by authorities as 31 years old, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said they believe Mehta has ties to eastern Oklahoma; Atlanta, Ga.; Albuquerque, N.M.; Dallas; Denver; Houston; Jackson Hole, Wyo.; New York City; Pakistan; and India.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a news release. Authorities are asking anyone who sees Mehta to not approach him but immediately contact their local law enforcement agency or call 1 (800) 225-5324.