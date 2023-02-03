FIRST TAKE: Anderson’s clutch free throws lift West past Northside

FORT SMITH – Tucker Anderson swished a pair of free throws with 2.1 second left to lift Bentonville West to a 41-39 6A-West victory over Fort Smith Northside here Friday.

The Grizzlies had tied the game with 9.1 seconds left when Dae'Marion Savoy made one of two free throws to knot the score at 39-all.

Anderson then drove to the basket and was fouled going up for a potential game-winning shot. After Northside called back-to-back timeouts, Anderson calmly made both free throws to clinch the win.

Savoy's desperation mid-court shot the the buzzer missed off the backboard.

Anderson finished with 19 points to lead the Wolverines (19-2, 8-1) while Dawson Price added 14. Marco Smith scored 16 to pace the Grizzlies (14-8, 4-5).