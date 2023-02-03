FIRST TAKE: Charleston rolls past Cedarville in 3A-4 romp

The Charleston Tigers put up three 20-point plus quarters to start on Friday night and rolled to a 74-43 win at Cedarville.

Charleston maintained its one-game lead in the 3A-4 with a 13-0 start and led 20-5 after a quarter.

Charleston (9-3, 9-1) increased its lead to 40-22 at the half and 62-36 after three quarters.

Brandon Scott scored 18 of his 27 points in the first half. Drake Dodson added 14 points, and Brevyn Ketter 13.

Cedarville (11-12, 8-4) was led by Hayden Morton, who scored 17 points, and Lane Hightower, who scored 10.