FIRST TAKE: McCoy’s free throws help Springdale sink Rogers Heritage

SPRINGDALE -- Freshman Kaiya McCoy made two free throws with 4.9 seconds left to give Springdale a 53-52 victory over Rogers Heritage Friday in 6A-West Conference action at the Bulldogs' gym.

Hertage rushed down the court in a try for the win, but a basket by Ruthie McCain came too late and was waved off.

McCoy finished with 20 points to lead Springdale, which trailed 37-31 late in the third quarter. Freshman Charlee Hudson added 19 points, including four long 3-pointers. McCoy had the other three for the Lady Bulldogs (3-6, 11-11).

Carlee Casteel scored 20 points and McCain 15 to lead Heritage (17-5, 6-3).

Both teams had trouble finishing shots in the second quarter until McCoy converted a three-point play and Hudson scored off a rebound to give Springdale a 16-12 lead. But Heritage battled back behind the play of Casteel, who heated up in the second half.