FIRST TAKE: McDaniel scores 18 fourth-quarter points as Har-Ber rallies past Rogers 66-65

ROGERS -- Pacious McDaniel scored 18 of her game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter and Springdale Har-Ber overcame a 16-point deficit to claim a 66-65 win Friday against Rogers in 6A-West Conference action.

McDaniel, who missed a good portion of the second and third quarters in foul trouble, was a force in the final eight minutes. Included in her 18-point final quarter were a pair of three-pointers on back-to-back Har-Ber possessions. In one stretch, McDaniel scored 11 straight points for the Lady Wildcats (14-7, 8-2).

Rogers (9-14, 4-6) hit eight three-pointers in the first half to build a 43-30 halftime lead. Guard Aubrey Treadwell scored 22 of her 25 points in the first half for the Lady Mounties.

Har-Ber senior guard Galatia Andrew was huge for the Lady Wildcats with McDaniel and guard Delaney Roller on the bench in foul trouble. Andrew took over the scoring for Har-Ber and finished with 18 points including five three-pointers.

Har-Ber will host league-leading Fort Smith Northside on Tuesday, and Rogers will travel to Fayetteville on Tuesday.