Four people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Calob Bowden, 19, of 4251 N. Valley Lake Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Bowden was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Coal Rieff, 22, of 2167 N. Porter Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Rieff was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Springdale

• Deborah Joken, 23, of 3631 CB Place in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Joken was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Edgardo Ortiz, 30, of 302 Missouri St. in Huntsville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with kidnapping. Ortiz was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.