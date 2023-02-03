FYI Calendar: ‘Outsiders’ at Arts Live, ‘Kim’s Convenience’ at T2

Today

BPL In the Community -- Family Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Community Center. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation -- With Jonathan Gonzalez, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art By The Glass -- Monotype Printing, 6-8 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Art Off The Walls -- Dance in the Museum, 6, 6:45 & 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3; 1, 1:45 & 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4, Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Lecture -- With Jonathan Gonzalez, 7 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Outsiders" -- Based on the novel by S.E. Hinton, 7 p.m. Feb. 3, 2 & 7 p.m. Feb. 4 and 2 p.m. Feb. 5, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave., Fayetteville. $10 for students, $12 for adults plus fees. artslivetheatre.com.

"Kim's Convenience" -- An immigrant family has to make hard decisions about their future, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through Feb. 19, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- African Folk Tales by Bright Star Theatre, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPM Spinners -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sew Simple -- Heart-themed mug rug, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Craft Around the World -- France, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Outdoor Guide Mix & Mingle -- 10:30 a.m., Bellows/Cassatt Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

No-Grout Valentines -- With Stevie Stevens, 1-3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $60. ozarkfolkways.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sunday

Sunday Music -- With Zane Jeffrey, 1 p.m., Terra Studios near Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Artist Demo -- With Val Gonzalez, 1 p.m., Terra Studios near Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Black Folks -- A painting workshop with Shay Holloway, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

