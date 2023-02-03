Sections
Getting it straight

Members of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission are appointed by the mayor and confirmed via a three-fourths vote of the city board. An article in Thursday's edition gave an incorrect explanation of the process while referring to language in Little Rock City Code pertaining to the Airport Commission that is superseded by language contained in another part of the code.

