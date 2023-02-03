Getting it straight

Members of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission are appointed by the mayor and confirmed via a three-fourths vote of the city board. An article in Thursday's edition gave an incorrect explanation of the process while referring to language in Little Rock City Code pertaining to the Airport Commission that is superseded by language contained in another part of the code.
Getting it straightToday at 3:08 a.m.
