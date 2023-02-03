DEAR HELOISE: My mom and uncle are in their 80s, and they did not need any more "stuff" for Christmas. So, I gave them the gift of a home-cooked meal once a week for a year. This could be done for birthdays or other special occasions, but it can also be enjoyed all year if your schedule allows.

DEAR READER: This is a very nice gift to give people who have everything they need. Just getting out and seeing family, talking with other relatives, and eating a nice warm meal means a lot to the elderly. It lets them know that you are thinking of them and probably improves their overall view of life, maybe even their health, too.

DEAR HELOISE: Why do ice cubes have to be square? I wondered about that and decided to try something new. Since my eggs come in a clear, plastic container with indentations for each egg, I filled each rounded egg slot with water and stuck it in the freezer. Not only did this give me extra ice cubes, it gave me rounded ice on one side. You can use all types of empty containers to get unique shapes of ice for your drinks.

DEAR HELOISE: If you want to stop uninvited solicitation from a number of charities, maybe you can do what I did.

When the request for a contribution arrives, it usually has a self-addressed envelope. Instead of a contribution, I send them a note that reads, "Please take me off your mailing list." Then, I drop it off in the mailbox. This has worked well for me over the past few years.

DEAR READER: Thank you. I tried this recently and, so far, have had excellent results. There are many worthy charities, but most of us have our favorite ones -- and these are the ones I donate to the most. Unfortunately, most people can't donate to every cause that asks for help, but we can and should help some if we are able to.

DEAR HELOISE: As a longtime reader who enjoys using many of your hints, I have one that I've never seen in your column before. If people have a garden and some old pans they no longer use, try filling them with fresh, clean water and allow the birds to bathe in the water-filled pans or to get a drink (usually during warmer weather). If you place these around the garden, it will attract birds, and it gives you a chance to reuse your old pans.

DEAR READER: I use old bowls to help the beautiful cardinals and blue jays that we have in the area. the birds love to cool off on warm days by splashing in the water, and there's always water for them to drink. This keeps them coming back and allows us to enjoy observing these lovely creatures.

