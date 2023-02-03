I-30 construction to bring closures in Central Arkansas

Construction on Interstate 30 through Little Rock, North Little Rock and Saline County will result in multiple lane closures in February starting on Monday.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced that work on I-30 will involve weekly lane closures.

In the Little Rock area, there are two daytime closures.

The I-30 frontage roads between Fourth and 10th streets in Little Rock will have single-lane closures starting at 6:30 a.m.

Broadway eastbound between the frontage roads in North Little Rock will have a single-lane closure from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Department of Transportation listed five different overnight closures, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The interstate will see single- and double-lane closures and traffic shifts between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock.

The I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound or frontage road in Little Rock will have various closures. If the I-30 eastbound on-ramp is closed, then the northbound frontage road will be open; if the northbound frontage road is closed, the I-30 eastbound on-ramp will be open.

The I-30 frontage road between fourth and 10th Streets in Little Rock will have a single-lane closure starting at 6 p.m.

Broadway eastbound between the frontage roads in North Little Rock will have a single-lane closure starting at 11 p.m.

The I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps at the north terminal in North Little Rock will have single-lane closures.

There will be two 24-hour closures: the Sixth Street Bridge will be completely closed for reconstruction in Little Rock.

There will be signs for detours.

McGowan Street between the on-ramp to I-30 westbound and Pulaski County Lane in Little Rock and the on-ramp to I-30 westbound will be fully closed. The on-ramp to I-30 westbound will be reduced to one lane. Detours will be signed.

In Saline County, construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes requires overnight closures.

Crews will be working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. Highway 70 and Sevier Street in Benton. There will be periodic lane closures throughout February. Depending on the location, an inside or outside lane will be closed to allow crews to work.

Under lane closure conditions, eastbound or westbound traffic will be reduced to one open lane starting at 9 p.m. and all lanes will reopen no later than 6 a.m. the next morning.