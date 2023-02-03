INTERFORM announces fashion and art month in June

INTERFORM, a nonprofit organization that contributes to the design-led fashion industry in Northwest Arkansas, announced today that it will host a monthlong series of events in June.

ASSEMBLY will be a fashion and art biennial organized by five curators, including Allan Paulouse, Kennedie Daniel, Amy Terry, Sarah Turner and Jasper Logan.

The crew is conducting open calls for regional artists and designers interested in showing their work and "engaging in complex dialogues across community boundaries, all through the lens of art and fashion," according to a press release.

During the month of June, INTERFORM will conduct five or more events featuring more than 60 artists; more than 10 art exhibitions; and have five or more retail pop-ups. ASSEMBLY will take place in 10 separate venues. Events and celebrations within the biennial will commemorate Juneteenth and LGBTQ+ Pride alongside NWA Fashion Week.

It will be the culmination of a five-month curatorial intensive program that partners five artists and one apparel designer with industry professionals to learn exhibition making, according to the INTERFORM website.

Among the 2023 curators is Allan Paulouse, who has a background in mechanical engineering and business administration and was part of the founding team for Art on the Square art gallery in Bentonville.

Painter and sculptor Kennedie Daniel graduated from the University of Arkansas with a fine arts degree a couple of years ago. She describes her acrylic portraits as providing texture that feels up close and personal.

Amy Terry's creativity is expressed in mural and collage, hair and makeup and more recently assemblage and narrative.

Sarah Turner is a light and mixed media artist focused primarily in neon. She attended the New York College of Ceramics at Alfred University, and her work explores themes surrounding the inner workings of the body.

Jasper Logan releases socially conscious music and hopes to inspire others to strive for better. His community events for communities of color offer resources to help people deal with mental health issues, grief, racial trauma and community collaboration, and his clothing line Logan Levere centers on creativity and everyday use.

For information, visit https://form.jotform.com/230084446948160.