Judge clears look at LR apartments

An environmental court judge has granted the city of Little Rock's request for an administrative warrant allowing for an inspection of the Big Country Chateau apartments, a deputy city attorney said Thursday.

Representatives of Apex Big Chateau AR LLC, the Newark, N.J.-based owner of the 151-unit apartment complex at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road, entered no-contest pleas in October to 34 code safety citations, each a misdemeanor, in the environmental court.

Instead of sentencing the company on Thursday, the judge set a sentencing hearing on the violations for Feb. 13 to give the company an opportunity to "provide any testimony and/or evidence in mitigation," Deputy City Attorney Alan Jones said in an email.

The judge also granted the city's request for the warrant, directing the city to "focus on the units where people are living first and go from there," Jones said. The company was directed to provide an active rent roll by Monday.

"The City intends to execute the warrant as soon as practicable," Jones said.

"The City will also present evidence of the conditions present at Big Country Chateau to the Court on February 13 and will ask the Court to sentence Apex appropriately."

In addition to the code violation case, the apartments' owners face a consumer protection lawsuit filed in Pulaski County Circuit Court by the state attorney general's office and a foreclosure suit filed Tuesday by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.

The attorney general's lawsuit accuses the complex owners of collecting monthly payments from tenants that were meant to cover utilities, but then failing to pay the bills, resulting in shutoff notices being issued.

It also accuses the owners of violating the state's Deceptive Trade Practices Act by offering units for rent with code violations that threaten tenants' health and safety.

Sylvester Smith, an attorney representing Apex Big Chateau, said in an email Thursday his clients are not attempting to defraud anyone.

"This is a situation in which well-intended people bought the property with the hope of providing quality housing to Arkansas families," he said. "Unfortunately, due to a series of unfortunate events such as; the disruption of gas service and acts of violence perpetrated on the property, there has been an exodus of paying tenants. Sadly, the majority of people on the property now either refuse to pay rent or are squatters who never had a lease with my clients."

Smith added that Apex seeks a resolution to the outstanding issues to allow the tenants to get quality housing, even if that is elsewhere.

"We also believe, that once the Judges who are managing these cases hear all of the facts, they will agree that the Government entities who are pursuing these matters are seeking outsized remedies that will not truly benefit the tenants," he said.

On Wednesday, Attorney General Tim Griffin asked Circuit Judge Cara Connors to appoint a receiver to pay the apartment complex's bills and make repairs to the property in accordance with building codes.

He also asked the court to freeze the assets of the owners of Big Country Chateau and obtain an accounting of the rents collected and how that money is being spent.

Online court records didn't show a ruling on his request as of Thursday.