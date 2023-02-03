Jury clears Elon Musk of wrongdoing involving 2018 Tesla tweets

SAN FRANCISCO — A jury has decided Elon Musk didn’t deceive investors with tweets in 2018.

The verdict by the nine jurors was reached after less that two hours of deliberation following a three-week trial.

The trial pitted Tesla investors represented in a class-action lawsuit against Musk, who is CEO of both the electric automaker and the Twitter service he bought for for $44 billion a few months ago.

In 2018, Musk tweeted that he had the financing to take Tesla private even though it turned out he hadn’t gotten an iron-clad commitment for an aborted deal that would have cost $20 billion to $70 billion to pull off.

It’s a major vindication for Musk, whose integrity was at stake as well part of a fortune that has established him as one of the world’s richest people. He could have been saddled with a bill for billions of dollars in damages had the jury found him liable for the 2018 tweets that had already been deemed falsehoods by the judge presiding over the trial.