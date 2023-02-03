Razorback basketball

Arkansas' men's basketball team defeated Texas A&M, an excellent team, at Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday evening.

It seems that "Devo" Davis is becoming one of the stars this year. I applaud Devo for being loyal to the Razorbacks and not jumping into the transfer portal when Coach Muss recruited three All-Americans to the squad. I don't really like the transfer portal as it now operates.

Devo's teammates need to be alert at all times because they never know when they will get a pass from him under the basket or across the court. Devo had an excellent opportunity on the last play of the game to earn the sportsmanship of the year award. All he needed to do was dribble over to the sideline and hand the game ball to Coach Muss. Instead, all he got was a two-point slam dunk which we really didn't need.

"Go, Hogs, go," get to the Big Dance and win, win! From a 90-year-old ex-basketballer who grew up in southeast Arkansas 300 miles from Fayetteville, but later graduated from UA.

WERNER HANEY

Little Rock

Republican construct

A common Republican talking point is that the deficit and debt are due to Democratic spending. This paper, however, has published a graph that casts doubt on this claim, showing the federal debt as a percentage of the gross domestic product. It was very high in 1946 after World War II. It then declined steadily through the '70s. It then climbed through the '80s after Ronald Reagan passed a huge tax cut for the wealthy. It started to turn over and decline in the '90s when Bill Clinton was president. In the early 2000s it started up again when G.W. Bush passed another tax cut for the wealthy. It has gone up ever since.

Remember the only goal Republicans had during the Barack Obama administration was to destroy him. Now we have the Donald Trump tax cut and the debt is through the roof.

I believe our debt and deficit problem is entirely a Republican construct. It is intended to cut social programs so the obscenely wealthy can be even richer. There is no excuse for this. It is malfeasance.

JAMES B. SAWYER

Fayetteville

About indoctrination

I see that Gov. Sarah Sanders, Gov. Ron DeSantis, and other elected officials want to eliminate indoctrination from school curricula.

As a retired teacher of history and communications, I am strongly in favor of teaching the full range of documentable history and avoiding teaching any kind of "ism" that amounts to indoctrination. That would include white nationalism.

CHARLEY SANDAGE

Mountain View

World in grave peril

I believe Western leaders are being disingenuous if not outright lying about Ukraine. They are making serious mistakes while thinking their doublespeak and sleight of hand goes unnoticed as they create the kind of problems that can easily escalate into World War III.

Regardless of who started what, Russia is paranoid about invasion from the West with good reason. Napoleon, Austria-Hungary, and Hitler, along with the effects of World War II, are burned into Russia's DNA. We and our so-called allies have been playing with fire for generations as NATO and the EU expand eastward with U.S. economic and military support that Russia sees as a threat to its existence.

There is an unwritten Cold War understanding that if one side is losing, it will use tactical nuclear weapons up to and including the borders of their enemies. With Russia claiming part of eastern Ukraine and sharing borders with other newly minted NATO and EU members, it escalates the conflict, setting an extremely dangerous precedent.

With other countries like China and its surrogates in Iran and North Korea, along with burgeoning Marxism in South America lined up to take advantage of it, it becomes a global threat that can get out of control very quickly. These unscrupulous suicidal miscreants acting behind our backs without our approval are a threat to us all. With them in charge, every civilization of the world is in grave danger.

JEFF COOK

Springdale

Quieter form of news

I may wish I hadn't said this, but here I go: I am finding myself listening less to local TV news every day. The newscasters, weatherpersons, and sports minders seem to think that their presentations of the latest news are more important than the news itself, and that their being paramount on the screen is what is most important during that 30-minute span (see evidence in the haute couture that is worn therein). And the facts are the same, regardless of the local channel viewed.

I've come to watching whatever local news broadcast is on with the sound off. I glance at the screen periodically, catching the drift of what's happened or what is happening without having to bear the competing egos of who's battling for screen time at the moment. And the noise pollution in my den hasn't been raised a decibel.

And if I need further coverage of what I just saw muted, I just open my iPad the next morning and read about it in that day's edition of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette--still without the noise pollution in my den having been raised a decibel. It's not that the newspaper is perfect, but it is so much quieter.

TYLER THOMPSON

Little Rock