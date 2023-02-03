Sections
LIVE Music: Chapel Hart in Fort Smith, Arkansas Black Music Expo at George’s

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Chapel Hart perform at TempleLive in Fort Smith Feb. 4. (Courtesy Photo)

Chapel Hart will share "Welcome to Fist City," "You Can Have Him, Jolene," "Jesus and Alcohol" and other favorites at a 7 p.m. Saturday show at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. Tickets are $39-$69 (VIP $125) plus fees and taxes. fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Fayetteville's own DJ Shortfuze will lay down beats at 9 p.m. today for a '90s Hip Hop Party at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville.

• Ozark Dragonfly with JerGriffin Combo and Joe Harris perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Nomads Trailside, 1863 N. Pluto Drive in Fayetteville.

• Frost Fest featuring Nick Shoulders & Okay Crawdad, The Phlegms and Vintage Pistol starts at 2 p.m. Saturday at Washington County Fairgrounds, 2537 N. McConnell Ave. facebook.com/fossilcovebrewing

• Paul Cauthen performs a rescheduled show at 7 p.m. Saturday at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

• Sip and Sing with Take Cover Unplugged happens at 6:30 p.m. today; Mike and Mark play at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Tontitown Winery, 33. N. Barrington Road in Springdale. tontitownwinery.com

• MK Ultra (Ben Miller and Pat Kay) perform at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Chelsea's Corner Bar, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. facebook.com/chelseaseureka.

• Natural Lite and Sad Palomino perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at Smoke & Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St., Suite 2, in Fayetteville.

• Love is a Losing Game" tribute to Amy Winehouse with Jenna and the Soul Shakers with special guests Chris and Brian happens at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. meteorguitargallery.com

• Arkansas Black Music Expo kicks off at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 with film screenings and a performance by Rodney Block featuring Bijoux at Fayetteville Town Center. Music starts again at 2 p.m. Feb. 18 with University of Pine Bluff Marching Band, The Racy Brothers and Crescent City Combo followed by Funk Factory, Branjae, Avery Sunshine, H-Town and Ying Yang Twins at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. musicmovesar.com/event/abmfe

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.

Print Headline: LIVE! A Music Calendar

