Melbourne continues victory roll

Melbourne girls Coach Eric Teague is sharp enough to understand that there's bound to be some sort of drop off when a team loses a star player. That's why the reigning two-time Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Girls Coach of the Year never wavered in the belief that his Lady Bearkatz would have an adjustment period this season without having the services of all-star guard Kenley McCarn.

As it turns out, Teague's thought process was on target. His team has taken a step back, but the drop hasn't been as precipitous as some may have thought.There's actually a bit of normalcy floating around the program nowadays.

After winning state titles in each of the past four seasons in Class 2A, Melbourne (15-6) made the jump to Class 3A and has adapted the way Teague had hoped. He just didn't necessarily expect his Lady Bearkatz to do it so quickly.

"We've been getting better from week to week," he explained. "We're learning each other more and more. To be honest, there's a little bit of a surprise right now because they're doing as well as they are. I'm really tickled with them."

It hasn't been as exciting as of late for Lady Bearkatz opponents. Melbourne, ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, has won eight of its last nine game by an average of 31.5 points. The only team it lost to during that span was Class 3A No. 1 Salem, which has beaten the Lady Bearkatz twice this season. The other four setbacks Melbourne has endured were to Class 5A Vilonia, Greene County Tech and Nettleton – teams with a combined record of 50-14 – and to Class 6A Jonesboro, which has a very good chance of claiming a postseason berth in its first season in the state's largest classification.

The Lady Bearkatz did experience that rough patch at the start when they began the season 0-3, which was on par with what Teague anticipated. That stretch could reasonably be attributed to trying to acclimate without McCarn, who was named the most valuable player in the state finals three times and was an Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps first-teamer last season.

"It's taken a little bit for them to mesh together and accept their roles this year," said Teague, who led Melbourne to a combined 130-7 mark over the previous four years and had the team on a 65-game winning streak before the Lady Bearkatz lost to Vilonia in their opener. "When you lose a player like Kenley and another senior from last year in Lanie Cornelius ... everybody leaned on them heavy for leadership. This group has struggled with that for most of the year so it's had to be sort of a collective effort. And we've talked about it.

"We really don't have any dominant leaders, but we've got some that are starting to round their games out, and it's led to us playing better. Kaylee Love is really playing well on both ends of the floor. Kylea Morgan, a 10th grader, has done a really good job, too. I could probably name two or three more that have started taking on some leadership roles, and it's helped tremendously."

Teague said the collaborative effort has translated big time on offense. Melbourne has scored 63 points or more in each of its past four games. The Lady Bearkatz had scored that many points just twice in the 17 contests they'd played prior to that.

"We're playing well," Teague noted. "We know we've got to continue to do that. There's going to be games where we'll struggle on offense sometimes, but we've got to consistently find that player who's going to score. But I like the way they've been able to come together."

JESSIEVILLE BOYS

In the thick of it

A big game is set to unfold today in Haskell, and it's not lost on Jessieville Coach Jared White.

His Lions (13-6, 8-2) have a chance to draw even in the 3A-7 Conference with league-leader Benton Harmony Grove (17-4, 9-1) if they're able to beat the home-standing Cardinals at Henley Fieldhouse. It's also a game that White feels could bring out the best in his team.

"We're playing well right now, but we know it's a big one," he explained. "[Harmony Grove] has one loss in conference, and we've got two. They beat us a few weeks ago as well, but we're hoping for a big outing [today], though. I think we'll come out ready."

Jessieville has won four of its last five games, including the last three by a combined 60 points. Behind the play of senior guard Noah Futch and others, the Lions are in position to make a postseason run.

The team hasn't reached the state tournament since 2020. That season was also the last time Jessieville finished above .500. A victory over Harmony Grove would virtually assure Jessieville of a winning record, but it wants more.

"We're hitting our stride," White said. "Really, we've got last year's team back for the most part, but it's another year of maturity for them. So they know what it takes, and it'd be hard-pressed to find teams that play harder than us.

"I say that while knowing there's a lot of teams that play hard. But I do feel like there's one thing we hang our hat on, and that's how hard we scrap and play."

SUPER SIX GIRLS

No. 1 vs. No. 2, again

Chances are that it'll be cold outside Charging Wildcat Arena on Saturday at 3 p.m., but it'll be plenty warm inside for Round 2 between the state's top two teams.

No. 2 Conway (19-5, 5-1 6A-Central) and No. 1 North Little Rock (20-3, 5-1) will renew acquaintances in a game that'll determine more than just the leader in conference play. The showdown will also be for the top spot in the overall rankings.

The Lady Wampus Cats won the first meeting 65-61 on Jan. 6 behind a 25-point night from Chloe Clardy in front of a huge crowd at Buzz Bolding Arena. Overall, Conway has taken five of the past seven head-to-head encounters, but North Little Rock has won all four of its games since then and is coming off a steady 60-48 win over No. 4 Cabot a week ago.

SUPER SIX BOYS

Staying power?

No. 3 Bentonville West is entrenched atop the 6A-West, but there's nothing safe about that positioning. Not when everyone is gunning for that spot, and parity is higher than its been in a while.

The Wolverines (18-2, 7-1) will get another challenge against a Fort Smith Northside team that is essentially holding down the No. 6 slot in the conference. The Grizzlies (13-9, 4-4), on the other hand, may not stay there.

Two of Northside's losses were by eight points total, including a 59-53 defeat to West on Jan. 4. The Grizzlies have also proven they can beat the best of them, as evidenced by their 15-point victory over second-place Springdale Har-Ber earlier in the year.

But there aren't many gimmes this season around the league. West has a pair of tough games after today as well. The Wolverines are scheduled to host Fayetteville on Saturday and Bentonville on Feb. 7.

TIP-INS

North Little Rock wing Ja'Miya Brown recently signed to play collegiately at Pittsburg State (Kan.). The senior was originally committed to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville but reopened her recruitment in December. Brown, 5-11, is averaging just over 17 points and shooting 46% from beyond the three-point line over six conference games for the top-ranked Lady Charging Wildcats. ... Lake Hamilton guard Zac Pennington stands alone in the Wolves' record books after hitting 11 three-pointers on Jan. 27 against Texarkana to break the school's record. The Southern Arkansas commit also snapped the state record for three-pointers in a half with 10. ... The second go-round between Little Rock Central and Jonesboro has been pushed back a day. The game was originally slated for Feb. 23, but it will now be played on Feb. 24 at Don Riggs Hurricane Gymnasium in Jonesboro.