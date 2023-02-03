Miami-Clemson Men’s College Basketball Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

Clemson has been playing over its head in racing to the top of the ACC, and the reality check has begun to arrive. After flirting with defeat several times, the Tigers finally found it Tuesday at Boston College. They’ll find it again Saturday against Miami, as the helium starts to leave the orange balloon. Look for the Hurricanes to win back-to-back games for the first time since December.

No. 23 Miami vs. No 20 Clemson

Game Info: Feb. 4, 2023 | 3 p.m. ET | ACC Network

Miami Straight-Up Record: 17-5 (8-4 ACC)

Miami Against The Spread Record: 11-11

Clemson Straight-Up Record: 18-5 (10-2 SEC)

Clemson Against The Spread Record: 13-9

The ‘Canes are not a great defensive team, but they do run a coherent offense that results in good shots for the right players. Norchad Omier and Jordan Miller do their work inside, Nigel Pack is the primary deep threat and Isaiah Wong is an all-court problem. Miami also doesn’t foul much, which is important against a Clemson team that shoots 80 percent from the line.

MONEYLINE BET: Miami

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.