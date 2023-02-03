No-cost classes on child care set

Family and consumer sciences agents will conduct free classes for childcare providers through the Best Care program.

The 2023 training will be held at 8 a.m. March 4 at the parish hall of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 412 W. Sixth Ave. Ten hours of training will be offered, according to a news release.

The training will be taught by agents of the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.

Instructors include Danielle Watson and Mary Ann Kizer, extension agents in Cleveland and Jefferson counties.

All training is verified through the Professional Development Registry (formerly Traveling Arkansas Professional Pathways) and may be counted as continuing education for childcare providers. Some sessions may also be approved for foster parents.

Topics at the Best Care training will include Body Positivity, Good Nutrition Counts on Basic Math Skills, Importance of Immunizations, Literacy in Early Childhood, Money as You Grow, Guidance, Kindergarten Readiness, Engaging Children in Physical Activity, Observation in Early Childhood, and Professionalism.

All Best Care classes are offered free. Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available for $10 for any or all Best Care trainings.

Registration is required by Feb. 24. Interested participants may contact Mary Ann Kizer at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office at (870) 534-1033 or by email at mkizer@uada.edu. People may also contact Kizer for information on other options for verified training for childcare providers or foster parents.

An additional five hours of training are available through Best Care Connected, a web-based childcare training program. For more information and Best Care Connected registration, go to https://www.uaex.edu/health-living/child-care-providers/ best-careconnected.aspx.

