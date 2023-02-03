Northwest Arkansas, River Valley to get federal money to plan safer roads

Regional planners are getting $300,000 in federal money to complete a transportation safety plan aimed at reducing traffic fatalities.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced more than $2 million in Safe Streets and Roads funding to Arkansas planning entities Wednesday. Nationwide, more than $800 million in grants was awarded to 510 planning entities.

The money is included in the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local and tribal initiatives ranging from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation's roads.

Grants assist communities that don't have a road safety plan to reduce fatalities. The money can be used for developing safety plans and implementation projects.

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission will get $300,0o0 for its Streets for All Regional Comprehensive Safety Action Plan. That plan is being developed, according to Tim Conklin, the Planning Commission's acting director.

Regional planners in May approved developing a comprehensive safety plan. In July, the Planning Commission accepted a $400,000 federal grant to prepare it. A $100,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation provided the required local match.

Fort Smith is getting $280,000 to develop its Comprehensive Safety Action Plan. Little Rock is getting $700,000 for its Central Arkansas Safety Action Plan.

Road deaths claim more than 40,000 lives each year, according to the federal Transportation Department.

Traffic fatalities reached a 16-year high in 2021 and preliminary data indicate a similar number for 2022, while getting worse for people walking, biking or rolling as well as incidents involving trucks, according to the Transportation Department.

In addition, a new report shows the economic impact of traffic crashes was $340 billion in 2019.