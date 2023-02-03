FOOTBALL

Bengals’ Mixon charged

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged in a warrant with a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing, according to online court records posted Thursday. WCPO-TV, which obtained a copy of the warrant, reported that Mixon was accused of pointing a gun at a woman and saying, “You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police [can’t] get me.” The incident occurred on Jan. 21, the day before the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game, WCPO reported. Court records did not list an attorney for Mixon. The 26-year-old Mixon rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns this season, his sixth. He also had 60 receptions for 441 yards, both career highs, and two touchdowns. A second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2017, Mixon has spent his entire career with Cincinnati and rushed for career highs of 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021.

Receiver set for A&M return

Star receiver Ainias Smith is returning to Texas A&M for another season. Smith announced on Twitter on Thursday that he’ll return for a fifth season after breaking his right leg in Texas A&M’s fourth game last season. He had 15 receptions for 291 yards and 2 touchdowns last season before his injury. He has 127 receptions for 1,612 yards and 17 TDs in four seasons with the Aggies.

GOLF

Lebioda tops at Pebble Beach

Changes in weather and fortunes can happen without notice in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which seems to suit Hank Lebioda just fine these days. Playing his sixth different course in his last six rounds on the PGA Tour, Lebioda ran off six birdies in an eight-hole stretch for an 8-under 63 on the Shore course at Monterey Peninsula and a one-shot lead after the opening round Thursday. His big advantage was finishing before a pleasant day of mostly sunny, relatively calm conditions gave way to wind strong enough to bend flag-sticks and force players to remove caps before they putted so they wouldn’t blow off. Lebioda was among six players from the leading 12 scores who have yet to win on the PGA Tour. Three of the top four scores to par were at Monterey Peninsula. Kurt Kitayama made four consecutive birdies around the turn and had a bogey-free 64, while Harry Hall made five consecutive birdies and was tied for the lead until a late bogey on No. 8. He also had 64. Former University of Arkansas golfers David Lingmerth and Nico Echavarria are in 24th place after firing 3-under 68s. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 69. Taylor Moore (Razorbacks) posted a 1-under 70 and Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) is at 1-over 72.

Ancer holds lead in Saudi

Abraham Ancer had a 7-under 63 for a one-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz after the first round of the Saudi International on the Asian Tour. Dustin Johnson, a two-time winner of the tournament when it was part of the European tour schedule, withdrew Thursday before the start with an injury the Asian Tour described as “tweaking his back.” The $5 million tournament has several players who have signed with Saudi-backed LIV Golf, and whose season is still three weeks away from starting. Cameron Young, the PGA Tour rookie of the year, received a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour to play. He was at 65, along with Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen. British Open champion Cameron Smith, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 4 in the world, opened with a 73.

Gerard in front in Panama

Ryan Gerard holds a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Panama Championship. Gerard shot a 6-under 70 in Panama City. Christopher Pete-fish is alone in second place with a 5-under 65. Former University of Arkansas golfer Tag Ridings posted an even-par 70. Zack Fischer (Benton) turned in an 8-over 78.

Fast start for Hisatsune

Ryo Hisatsune’s fast start with birdies on his first six holes helped the Japanese golfer take a two-shot lead after the first round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on Thursday. The 20-year-old Hisatsune picked up further shots on the eighth and 10th holes but then couldn’t make another birdie until the 15th, and then dropped his only shot of the day on the 18th to finish with an 8-under 64. Rasmus Hojgaard, whose twin brother Nicolai won the title here last year, carded six birdies in a flawless 66 to share second with Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari and England’s Matthew Baldwin.

BASEBALL

Arraez wins arbitration case

American League batting champion Luis Arraez won his salary arbitration case Thursday and will get a $6.1 million salary from the Miami Marlins, who acquired the infielder from the Minnesota Twins last month. Miami argued for a $5 million salary during a hearing Wednesday. Arraez received a raise from $2.2 million. Arraez hit .316 with 8 home runs, 49 RBI and a .795 OPS last season for Minnesota, starting 61 games at first base, 34 at designated hitter and 31 at second. The 25-year-old was traded on Jan. 20 for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez and a pair of prospects: infielder Jose Salas and outfielder Byron Chourio. Arraez is eligible for free agency after the 2026 season.

BASKETBALL

Liberty add another star

Courtney Vandersloot became the latest star to join the New York Liberty. Vandersloot, who had played her entire 12-year career with the Chicago Sky, announced Thursday on social media that she would play with the Liberty this season, a day after Breanna Stewart said she’d play in New York. The moves give New York a potent lineup, with Stewart, Vandersloot, Sabrina Ionescu, Betnijah Laney and Jonquel Jones making the Liberty an instant championship contender. New York, one of the WNBA’s original franchises, has never won a title. Vandersloot had announced late Tuesday on social media that she wasn’t returning to Chicago. She has led the league in assists six times and helped the Sky win the 2021 WNBA championship. Stewart and Vandersloot currently are playing together in Turkey.