OHIO VALLEY MEN

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 99, UALR 98

In its highest-scoring game yet this season, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock couldn't contain Southeast Missouri State standout Phillip Russell, as the guard scored 37 points to lead the Redhawks on Thursday night at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The Trojans broke a 66-66 deadlock with 10:28 remaining, rebuilding a four-point advantage after their 50-41 halftime lead had vanished. But Southeast Missouri State (13-11, 8-3 Ohio Valley) countered with 10 consecutive points -- eight of them coming from Russell -- to pull back in front, and the hosts would never relinquish their advantage.

UALR (7-17, 3-8) pulled within two points with 1:35 remaining and then again twice in the final minute before Jordan Jefferson's three-pointer trimmed the deficit to 99-98 with two seconds to play. But the Redhawks were able to run off the rest of the clock, depriving the Trojans of their first winning streak this season.

C.J. White led UALR with 22 points, while Isaiah Palermo added 20 and DeAntoni Gordon 17. Myron Gardner also logged his 12th double-double of the season, grabbing 10 rebounds to go along with his 15 points.