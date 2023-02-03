Sections
OHIO VALLEY WOMEN UALR 58, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 39

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:02 a.m.

The University of Arkansas-Little Rock limited Southeast Missouri State to under 26% shooting from the field, 2 of 24 on three-pointers and a pair of four-point quarters as the Trojans rolled to a fifth consecutive victory Thursday night at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

The Redhawks led 17-14 after a quarter, but UALR (13-9, 10-1 Ohio Valley Conference) buckled down and held Southeast Missouri State (9-13, 4-7) to two points over the final eight-plus minutes of the second quarter. The Trojans entered halftime on a 15-2 run to lead 30-21 and never let the hosts get closer than eight points the rest of the way.

Faith Lee played all 40 minutes, shooting 7 of 13 from the field and logging 21 points to go with 5 assists, Angelique Francis added 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting, overcoming an off-night from Sali Kourouma -- UALR's leading scorer shot 2 of 19 but collected 19 rebounds, including 7 on the offensive glass.

