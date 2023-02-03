One dead after Fort Smith shooting Friday morning





FORT SMITH -- Police are investigating after responding to a fatal shooting in the 800 block of North 18th Street on Friday morning.

Aric Mitchell, police spokesman, said in a news release a homeowner in the area contacted the Police Department on Friday in reference to having shot a man who had reportedly broken into his residence while armed with a knife.

Officers arrived on scene and found the body of a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Mitchell didn't release the man's identity Friday morning pending notification of next of kin.

The homeowner, a 58-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries at his request, according to Mitchell. Police believe this to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.



