Other Days

100 years ago

Feb. 3, 1923

BLYTHEVILLE -- The Blytheville Courier, published by L. M. Ross, and the Herald-News, owned and operated by S. E. Vail, have been consolidated and will be published both as a weekly and a daily newspaper. Mr. Ross will be the principal owner, although a stock company with a $25,000 capital stock was formed to effect the transaction. Mr. Vail also will retain stock in the concern. The final edition of the Herald-News was issued yesterday. The name of the consolidated paper will be the Courier.

50 years ago

Feb. 3, 1973

• The House City, County and Local Affairs Committee gave a "do pass" recommendation Friday to a bill that would enable Little Rock to implement plans for a $6.6 million mall in the downtown area. The bill (HB 357) cleared the Committee without a dissenting vote. It would authorize Little Rock to create a central city improvement district that would issue bonds to finance the proposed Metrocentre project.

25 years ago

Feb. 3, 1998

• The federal government has demanded that Pulaski County repay $880,000 spent on a summer food program and threatened to sue for $1.1 million more if the county refuses. In a letter to County Judge Buddy Villines dated Friday, U.S. Attorney Paula Casey said an investigation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture revealed that the county submitted 12 false claims for reimbursement totaling $880,051.02. The county subcontracted with the Community Organization for Poverty Elimination, a nonprofit agency known as COPE, to run the summer food program for several years, ending in 1995. COPE failed to document that meals intended for poor children actually went to them. ... The Summer Food Program used USDA funds, administered in Arkansas by the state Department of Human Services, to pay for needy children's meals during summer vacation when they couldn't benefit from the school lunch program. It quadrupled in size from 1991 to 1994, when COPE claimed it was serving 10,800 meals per day. ... The summer food program also has been the subject of a federal criminal investigation into allegations that tens of thousands of meals went to people who weren't supposed to get them. No charges have been filed.

10 years ago

Feb. 3, 2013

SEARCY -- The White County Medical Center Auxiliary has made its final installment in a $50,000 pledge toward the robotic da Vinci Surgical System. The Auxiliary Board of Directors and members presented a $20,000 check to the White County Medical Foundation to be used for the advanced equipment. ... "This equipment has changed the way we do surgeries now," said Tisa Carlisle, assistant vice president of surgical services. "It is a much more advanced method of performing laparoscopic surgeries, which is beneficial to our patients in that it shortens the length of a patient's hospital stay and reduces postoperative pain. The fact that we are able to offer this state-of-the-art equipment to the community means a lot for our area."