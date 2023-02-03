OTHERS SAY: When reality interrupts

California has mandated that by 2035 all new vehicle sales must be plug-ins. A handful of blue states have fallen in line and copied the Golden State's edict.

But the idea that this can be accomplished without massive disruption is a progressive fantasy masquerading as serious policy.

Last week, the Institute for Energy Research released a detailed analysis of California's plan. The authors note that the EV directive is piled high on a foundation of dubious assumptions, most of which have little chance of becoming true.

The state's conclusions, IER reports, depend on speculation that is unlikely to materialize. For instance, California will require 15 times more charging stations than it now has. In addition, solar and wind farms--including off-shore wind farms, of which the state has none--would have to be built at an unprecedented pace to meet the demand. Drivers would have to heed demands that they not charge their vehicles during peak hours.

"California's regulations and laws toward a green economy are likely dreams that are not feasible," the report concludes, adding that the state "will be walking in the footsteps of Europe, whose renewable transition has resulted in energy shortages and skyrocketing prices."

Supporters of this pipe dream will protest that the Institute for Energy Research, founded 25 years ago, is an unreliable source because it has received funding from . . . wait for it . . . a Koch brother and is thus a shill for the fossil fuel industry. Yet such critics are silent when it comes to rebutting IER's conclusions.

In the end, reality represents the biggest hurdle to California's ill-thought-out EV plan.