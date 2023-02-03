PREP BASKETBALL: Bentonville used second-quarter outburst to claim 68-47 victory over Fort Smith Southside

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville outscored Fort Smith Southside 23-2 in the second quarter and went on to post a 68-47 victory over the Mavericks during 6A-West Conference boys badsketball action Friday night in Tiger Arena.

The Tigers (17-4, 7-2) trailed 20-11 after one quarter but scored the first eight points of the second quarter and pulled within 20-19 after an Owen Dehrmann 3-pointer with 6:07 before halftime. Southside (5-16, 1-8) with a bucket by Alex Roper, but Bentonville scored the next 15 points and took a 34-22 halftime cushion.

Jayden Lee was credited with a bucket on a goaltending call and gave the Tigers a 43-24 lead with 5:08 left in the third quarter, and the Mavericks didn't get any closer than 14 for the rest of the game.

Xander Collins had 14 points and Ma'aiki Dauda added 12 for Bentonville. Levi Steele finished with 14 for Southside, followed by Yazed Taforo with 12.