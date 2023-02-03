PREP BASKETBALL REPORT: First-place Wolverines must try to maintain lead with difficult five-game stretch over eight-day span

If there was anything good Bentonville West's boys could find about the latest winter weather layoffs, it could be that it allowed the Wolverines to hold on to sole possession of the top spot in the 6A-West Conference standings.

The flip side of that though is West (18-7, 7-1) will have its endurance tested with a five-game stretch over the next eight days, starting tonight as the Wolverines are scheduled to travel to Fort Smith Northside.

"The last thing I told our guys was to just enjoy being a kid," West coach Greg White said. "But I also let them know that when they stepped back in here, it's time to go.

"But everybody is in the same situation right now. It's going to be interesting over the next few days."

West reclaimed sole possession of first place in the league standings in its last game, a 59-21 win over Rogers Heritage, while Bentonville and Springdale suffered losses that night. The Wolverines, however, will follow tonight's game with a Saturday makeup home game against Fayetteville.

Next week won't be much easier as West has home games Tuesday against Bentonville and Wednesday against Rogers. The Wolverines then end the stretch next Friday with a game at Springdale.

"This is where the teams start shaking out," White said. "And you have the teams near the top that are facing each other, so it's about to be a lot of fun.

"We're at the point of the season where coaches are shortening their practices, and we've adapted the phrase "healthy and happy. There is no clear-cut winner in the state this year, so we're all going to have to adapt and adjust and figure out some things pretty quick."

LAMAR

Too many games, too little time

Lamar's girls find themselves in a somewhat difficult predicament with only a few days left in the regular season.

The Lady Warriors, who lead the 3A-5 Conference with an 8-0 league record, have six conference games left to play and only five of them are currently scheduled.

"We have too many games and not enough days to play them," Lamar coach Brandon Schluterman said.

Lamar (17-2 overall) has a game scheduled tonight at Maumelle Charter, then it returns home Saturday to face Atkins in a game that was postponed Tuesday because the weather. The Lady Warriors will travel to Monday to face Dover, then play Tuesday against Central Arkansas Christian before traveling Thursday to Mayflower.

The sixth game, a contest against Perryville that was originally scheduled for Jan. 20 but was postponed following the death of a Lady Warrior player, remains up in the air at the moment as the two schools must agree upon a suitable playing date.

"I don't like the idea of having to play games on four straight nights," Schluterman said. "But our district tournament is scheduled to start the following Saturday (Feb. 11).

"We're hoping the tournament can be moved back to a Monday start so we can have extra time to get in these games. If not, then that's what we'll have to do."

-- Henry Apple

GREENLAND

Pirates clamp down on opponents

Several factors are needed to produce a string of victories but Greenland coach Jared Goble can point to one primary factor for the Pirates' current seven-game winning streak.

Defense. Plain and simple.

"We can shoot it. We've made as many as 12 3-pointers in a game," Goble said. "But you're not always going to shoot it like that. The difference for us is that we've been guarding really well. We've got a bunch of tough kids who guard their tails off."

Greenland (11-6, 10-1) needs just one more win in its next three games to clinch the 2A-1 Conference championship and the top seed for the conference tournament at Eureka Springs. Greenland is scheduled to play at Ozark Mountain tonight, weather permitting.

The Pirates then face Life Way Christian on Feb. 7 before meeting Haas Hall-Rogers in a makeup game on Feb. 9.

Greenland's roster consists of eight seniors and seven sophomores with no juniors. Like many small schools, Greenland relies on athletes from football to fill out its basketball roster. That explains Greenland's slow start when the Pirates played the first two or three games with only players who went through pre-season drills.

But Greenland is rolling now with top players like seniors like Kade Goble and Zach Holte, who hit a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left to beat Cotter on Jan. 28.

-- Rick Fires

LAVACA

Defending champs surging again

Lavaca is primed for another postseason run after winning the boys Class 2A state championship by beating Magnet Cove 50-34 in the championship game last spring in Hot Springs.

The Golden Arrows beat Mansfield last Saturday to give themselves a three-game lead with three 2A-4 conference games left to play. Lavaca was scheduled to play Future School Thursday night, where a win would've clinched another outright conference championship for the Golden Arrows, who carried a 9-game winning streak into the game. Jedson Wagner leads Lavaca in scoring at 13.2 points per game and Alex Hobbs is second at 11.0 points per game.

"We're playing really well together as a team," Lavaca coach Renner Reed said. "Early on, we were relying a lot on Jedson Wagner and Alex Hobbs for our scoring but others are starting to chip in. Andrew Johnson, our sixth man, came off the bench against Mansfield and led us in scoring with 18 points.

"We don't have a lot of high-volume scorers but we've got a lot of guys who can do the job."

Weather permitting, Lavaca is scheduled to face Hector today before completing conference play next week against Western Yell County and Acorn.

"Our energy is really high and we're healthy," Reed said. "We're peaking at the right time."

-- Rick Fires