Big Country Chateau apartment complex in Little Rock heads toward receivership

by Paige Eichkorn | Today at 4:36 p.m.
The Big Country Chateau Apartments on Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock, shown here in a July 27 photo. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

A Pulaski County circuit judge on Friday granted the appointment of a receiver to take control of Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock, paving the way for the payment of the complex's utility bills and for the start of repairs on the property.

Owners Apex Big Country Chateau AR LLC will have to freeze their assets and account for all rent collected and how it was spent, according to the order from Judge Cara Connors. A temporary restraining order was also included; among other things, it will prevent the destruction of records.

The order stated that the court found the defendants “have engaged in and are likely to continue to engage in conduct in violation of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act,” in which Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin is to enforce and seek restitution and an injunction to prohibit any deceptive or unlawful practice.

“It’s a great victory for tenants and the state — we got exactly what we asked for,” Griffin said in a phone call on Friday. “It’s not the end of the fight, but it’s a significant victory to move closer to a positive resolution for tenants.”

The defendants have three days to submit the name of a mutually agreed-upon receiver or to give the court a list of names.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for more details.

