Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 57-197 (29%)

LEE'S LOCK Unbridled Twister in the eighth

BEST BET Coltons Dream in the third

LONG SHOT Bigtime Tegridy in the fourth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

LADY SHAMAN*** was caught inside the final yards after contesting the pace in her return from a long layoff, and she figures fit for her second start. LEGENDARY GIFT crossed the wire only a neck behind the top selection in a determined effort. HAVE I EVER was a clear winner when last seen in a conditioned claiming race, and she picks up the leading rider in her 2023 debut.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Lady Shaman;Arrieta;Contreras;7-5

6 Legendary Gift;Jordan;Martin;2-1

8 Have I Ever;Torres;Broberg;7-2

7 Mi Crescendo;Bailey;Haran;6-1

5 Briar Thicket;Harr;Cline;20-1

1 Dorita's Heart;Quinonez;Hewitt;20-1

2 Warm Beauty;Michel;Roberts;20-1

4 Wicked Chocolate;Cabrera;Loy;20-1

2 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

DIESEL FUEL** was forwardly placed before tiring late on a day that favored late-running types. He likely needed the race and benefits from a positive rider change. CYBERTOWN finished with energy in a return from a ninth-month freshening, and he appears improved as a 4-year-old. STORM STRATEGY has earned competitive Beyer figures in a two-race career and is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Diesel Fuel;Arrieta;Jackson;2-1

1 Cybertown;Michel;Martin;3-1

8 Storm Strategy;Gonzalez;Chleborad;9-2

5 Mr. Wully Bully;Bejarano;Pish;6-1

2 Fetchs Brahm;Court;Fires;12-1

3 Tommy Tri;Bowen;Prather;15-1

12 Point Blank;Wales;Fires;15-1

9 Salty Jones;Jordan;Jordan;20-1

10 Rosie's Boy;Harr;McBride;20-1

4 Accel Joe;Court;Williams;30-1

7 Other Times;Bailey;Roberts;30-1

11 Daboogeyman;Borel;Borel;30-1

1a Preacher's Pet;De La Cruz;Martin;3-1

3 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

COLTONS DREAM*** won three of his last four races at Woodbine before pressing a rapid pace in a fourth-place finish Jan. 15 at Oaklawn. ALEX'S STRIKE has not raced since August. He is a three-time local winner, who has a strong late run, which may be well suited in a field with plenty of speed. FULL IMPACT is taking a significant drop in price, and the quick sprinter is good enough to score at this level.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Coltons Dream;Cabrera;McKnight;3-1

5 Alex's Strike;Jordan;Jordan;7-2

4 Full Impact;Bailey;Hewitt;4-1

8 Lightning Struck;Asmussen;Asmussen;9-2

6 Press Snooze;De La Cruz;Martin;5-1

1 Otis Otis Otis;Arrieta;Smith;10-1

7 Ocelot;Torres;Broberg;12-1

3 Rock N June Bug;Juarez;Petalino;15-1

4 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

BIGTIME TEGRIDY* has been on the sidelines since June, but he is dropping out of maiden allowance races for the first time and closed preparations with a bullet breeze Jan. 26. KING DOODLE raced for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen for the first time, and he has competitive Beyer figures and good recent works at Louisiana Downs. BOURBON ON FIRE is a five-time in-the-money finisher who has too much ability to be a maiden for much longer.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Bigtime Tegridy;Court;Jackson;10-1

2 King Doodle;Asmussen;Asmussen;7-2

10 Bourbon On Fire;Bowen;Puhl;4-1

3 Contrabandista;Arrieta;Morse;9-2

4 Kentucky Borbon;Cabrera;Pish;5-1

1 Infiltrator;Michel;Lukas;6-1

6 Guarded;Bejarano;Moquett;10-1

5 Five O Fox;Wales;Peitz;20-1

7 Uncle Ray;Jordan;Loy;12-1

11 Runnin' Block;Castillo;Villafranco;20-1

8 Koselio;Zimmerman;Green;20-1

13 Southern Sense;Saez;Gowen;30-1

12 Chowmein;Hiraldo;Moysey;50-1

5 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

WOBBERJOD*** began his career with three consecutive front-running victories, and winning connections have him spotted to win in his seasonal debut. BANK has not raced since June, but he holds a talent advantage and looms a big threat if able to draw into the race. CRIMSON ZIP is moving up in class following a strong second-place finish, and the veteran has won four of his last seven races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Wobberjod;Bejarano;Moquett;2-1

13 Bank;Arrieta;Hartman;3-1

7 Crimson Zip;Torres;Broberg;7-2

1 Belfast Boy;Cabrera;Hiles;5-1

3 Paddy O'Dini;Jordan;Martin;12-1

4 Cost Basis;Asmussen;Asmussen;9-2

8 Analyzer;Castillo;Villafranco;12-1

12 Hooperdrivesthboat;Saez;Gowen;20-1

11 Shacklesford Strong;Hiraldo;Rosin;20-1

10 Tillis;Medellin;Morse;15-1

6 Bend in the River;Bowen;McKnight;30-1

5 J's Little Man;Michel;Martin;30-1

9 Backdoorparty;De La Cruz;Martin;30-1

6 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

ATKINS** recorded a strong work after a fourth-place finish against better, and he finished full of run in a maiden win only two races back. YACHT ROCK easily defeated a soft field of $20,000 maiden claimers at odds-on favoritism, and he was claimed by the leading stable. COLOR FIELD ran down $30,000 maiden claimers in his first local race, and he has been consistently competitive in sprint races on a fast track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Atkins;Juarez;Combs;5-2

2 Yacht Rock;Torres;Diodoro;2-1

5 Color Field;Bejarano;Amoss;3-1

6 Smooth Scat;Cabrera;Smith;12-1

3 Salta;Bowen;Puhl;8-1

4 Mean Tweets;Gonzalez;Moysey;10-1

8 The Five B's;Rodriguez;Deville;12-1

7 Afraidofthebunny;Castillo;Villafranco;20-1

7 Purse $90,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

D'ORO STREET*** lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a second-place sprint tune-up, and she is bred top and bottom to carry her speed this far. GUN RUNNIN GIRL has a series of encouraging workouts in company, and she is a nicely bred filly with powerful connections. ARMY KITTEN rallied in a useful debut sprint effort. Her subsequent breezes have been good, and she represents a winning stable.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 D'oro Street;Torres;Diodoro;8-5

1 Gun Runnin Girl;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

5 Army Kitten;Bejarano;Amoss;9-2

9 No Guilt;Saez;Lukas;8-1

7 Divinely Bolt;Juarez;Hartman;8-1

2 Unstable Princess;Zimmerman;Martin;15-1

3 Molly of Stratford;Castillo;Asmussen;15-1

4 Tough Legacy;Cabrera;Casse;20-1

6 Peace Cruiser;Garcia;Mott;10-1

10 Adiva;Baze;Puhich;15-1

8 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

UNBRIDLED TWISTER*** finished third in a more talented field in her first start of the meeting. She was stake-placed last season at Oaklawn and keeps high percentage rider Ricardo Santana Jr. KABOOM BABY crossed the wire less than a length behind the top selection in her first race in over seven months, and she does run better on a fast surface. RICHNESS easily defeated $10,000 state-bred claimers last month, and the 5-year-old mare has won three of her last four races at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Unbridled Twister;Santana;Cates;5-2

2 Kaboom Baby;Quinonez;Witt;7-2

7 Richness;Bailey;Swearingen;3-1

11 Too Pretty;Arrieta;Peitz;8-1

5 Pattern Bet;Bejarano;Moquett;6-1

10 My Dams Atitude;Castillo;Westermann;15-1

9 Hissy Missy;Borel;Hornsby;20-1

4 Run Fearless;Torres;Fires;15-1

1 Lady Astrid;Harr;Cline;20-1

6 Heated Argument;Triana;Gonzalez;20-1

8 Hot Springs Bling;Michel;Donaldson;30-1

9 Purse $70,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

BLUES ADMIRAL** is an unraced colt sporting three months of encouraging works. He represents winning connections and drew into a winnable race. APRIL FOOLS ANDY encountered trouble on the backstretch in a deceptive seventh-place debut, and he benefits from the experience and switch to a winning rider. TIVY showed talent in a pair of in the money finishes last summer at Churchill. The 3-year-old is treated with Lasix and drew a favorable post for a sprinter with early speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Blues Admiral;Bejarano;Moquett;9-2

9 April Fools Andy;Gonzalez;Moysey;4-1

11 Tivy;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

1 Backside Buzz;Torres;Vance;6-1

3 Northwind;Arrieta;Sharp;6-1

7 Bolt d'Oro;Baze;Compton;15-1

5 Runningforcash;Jordan;Anderson;12-1

4 G T Five Hundred;Wales;Mason;20-1

2 Funny Uncle;Court;Vance;12-1

10 Woody's Choice;Castillo;Witt;20-1

6 Winnemac Avenue;Cabrera;DiVito;20-1