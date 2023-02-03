High school basketball
Today's games
NOTE Several games may be postponed or canceled because of weather
OVERALL TOP 10
BOYS
Trumann at No. 1 Blytheville
No. 2 Jonesboro at Bryant
No. 3 Bentonville West at Fort Smith Northside
No. 4 Little Rock Central is off
No. 5 Marion is off
Hot Springs Lakeside at No. 6 Pine Bluff
No. 7 Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers
Fort Smith Southside at No. 8 Bentonville
Rogers Heritage at No. 9 Springdale
No. 10 Farmington at Gentry
GIRLS
No. 1 North Little Rock is off
No. 2 Conway is off
No. 3 Greenwood at Russellville
Little Rock Southwest at No. 4 Cabot
No. 5 Nashville at Malvern
No. 6 West Memphis is off
No. 7 Farmington at Gentry
No. 8 Morrilton at Waldron
Fort Smith Southside at No. 9 Bentonville
Bentonville West at No. 10 Fort Smith Northside
6A-CENTRAL
Jonesboro at Bryant
Little Rock Southwest at Cabot
Conway at North Little Rock, ppd.
6A-WEST
Bentonville West at Fort Smith Northside
Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville
Rogers Heritage at Springdale
Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers
5A-CENTRAL
Little Rock Parkview at Jacksonville
Sylvan Hills at Maumelle
eStem at Mount St. Mary#
Vilonia at Little Rock Christian#
5A-EAST
Batesville at Valley View
Paragould at Searcy
Greene Co. Tech at Nettleton, ppd.
West Memphis at Marion, ppd.
5A-SOUTH
El Dorado at Texarkana
Hot Springs at Lake Hamilton
Hot Springs Lakeside at Pine Bluff
White Hall at Benton
5A-WEST
Alma at Harrison
Greenbrier at Van Buren
Greenwood at Russellville
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home
4A-1
Berryville at Pea Ridge
Farmington at Gentry
Huntsville at Shiloh Christian
Prairie Grove at Gravette
4A-3
Highland at Jonesboro Westside*
Pocahontas at Forrest City*
Southside Batesville at Brookland*
Trumann at Blytheville*
4A-4
Dardanelle at Mena
Fountain Lake at Pottsville
Morrilton at Waldron
Ozark at Clarksville
4A-5
Clinton at LISA Academy West*
Joe T. Robinson at Lonoke
Little Rock Christian at Bauxite*
Little Rock Hall at Pulaski Academy
4A-7
Ashdown at Magnolia
Camden Fairview at Arkadelphia
De Queen at Hope
Nashville at Malvern
4A-8
Crossett at Warren
Mills at Star City
Monticello at Hamburg
Watson Chapel at Stuttgart
3A-1
Bergman at West Fork
Elkins at Valley Springs
Lincoln at Flippin
3A-2
Hoxie at Tuckerman
Newport at Melbourne
Salem at Cave City
Walnut Ridge at Mountain View
3A-3
Manila at Gosnell*
Piggott at Osceola*
3A-4
Charleston at Cedarville
Danville at Cossatot River
Hackett at Paris
Two Rivers at Booneville
3A-5
Baptist Prep at Atkins
Dover at Mayflower
Lamar at Maumelle Charter
Perryville at Central Ark. Christian
3A-6
Episcopal Collegiate at Pangburn
Helena-West Helena at Rose Bud
LISA Academy North at Bald Knob
Riverview at Harding Academy
3A-7
Fouke at Genoa Central
Glen Rose at Bismarck
Jessieville at Benton Harmony Grove
Prescott at Centerpoint
3A-8
Camden Harmony Grove at Dumas
Lake Village at DeWitt
McGehee at Drew Central
Smackover at Dollarway
2A-1
Cotter at Eureka Springs
Greenland at Ozark Mountain
Haas Hall Bentonville at Life Way Christian
Haas Hall Rogers at Yellville-Summit
2A-2
Sloan-Hendrix at Marshall, ppd.
2A-3
Cross County at Buffalo Island Central
East Poinsett County at Marmaduke
Rector at Bay
Riverside at Earle
2A-4
Hector at Lavaca
Magazine at Johnson Co. Westside
Mansfield at Mountainburg
2A-5
Bigelow at England
Conway St. Joseph at Poyen
Jacksonville Lighthouse at Conway Christian
Magnet Cove at Mountain Pine
2A-6
Des Arc at McCrory
Hazen at KIPP Delta
Marianna at Barton
Palestine-Wheatley at Carlisle
2A-7
Murfreesboro at Foreman
2A-8
Junction City at Parkers Chapel
Ouachita at Rison
Woodlawn at Gurdon
1A-1E
Omaha at Deer
1A-1W
Founders Classic at Ozark Catholic
Mulberry at Decatur
Thaden at County Line
The New School at St. Paul
1A-2
Rural Special at West Side Greers Ferry
1A-3
Armorel at Maynard
Mammoth Spring at KIPP Blytheville
1A-4
Nemo Vista at Wonderview
1A-5
Augusta at Marvell-Elaine
Clarendon at Midland
Scott Charter at Brinkley
1A-8
Bearden at Friendship Aspire
Dermott at Strong
Hermitage at Emerson
Nevada at Hampton
Nonconference
Abundant Life at Sacred Heart
Alpena at Quitman
Bradford at Concord
Green Forest at Lead Hill
Guy-Perkins at Marked Tree
Heber Springs at Cedar Ridge
Horatio at Kirby
Oden at Acorn
Scranton at Future School*
Southland, Mo. at Crowley's Ridge
Viola at Hillcrest
*Boys only
#Girls only
[— Erick Taylor]