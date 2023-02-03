High school basketball

Today's games

NOTE Several games may be postponed or canceled because of weather

OVERALL TOP 10

BOYS

Trumann at No. 1 Blytheville

No. 2 Jonesboro at Bryant

No. 3 Bentonville West at Fort Smith Northside

No. 4 Little Rock Central is off

No. 5 Marion is off

Hot Springs Lakeside at No. 6 Pine Bluff

No. 7 Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers

Fort Smith Southside at No. 8 Bentonville

Rogers Heritage at No. 9 Springdale

No. 10 Farmington at Gentry

GIRLS

No. 1 North Little Rock is off

No. 2 Conway is off

No. 3 Greenwood at Russellville

Little Rock Southwest at No. 4 Cabot

No. 5 Nashville at Malvern

No. 6 West Memphis is off

No. 7 Farmington at Gentry

No. 8 Morrilton at Waldron

Fort Smith Southside at No. 9 Bentonville

Bentonville West at No. 10 Fort Smith Northside

6A-CENTRAL

Jonesboro at Bryant

Little Rock Southwest at Cabot

Conway at North Little Rock, ppd.

6A-WEST

Bentonville West at Fort Smith Northside

Fort Smith Southside at Bentonville

Rogers Heritage at Springdale

Springdale Har-Ber at Rogers

5A-CENTRAL

Little Rock Parkview at Jacksonville

Sylvan Hills at Maumelle

eStem at Mount St. Mary#

Vilonia at Little Rock Christian#

5A-EAST

Batesville at Valley View

Paragould at Searcy

Greene Co. Tech at Nettleton, ppd.

West Memphis at Marion, ppd.

5A-SOUTH

El Dorado at Texarkana

Hot Springs at Lake Hamilton

Hot Springs Lakeside at Pine Bluff

White Hall at Benton

5A-WEST

Alma at Harrison

Greenbrier at Van Buren

Greenwood at Russellville

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home

4A-1

Berryville at Pea Ridge

Farmington at Gentry

Huntsville at Shiloh Christian

Prairie Grove at Gravette

4A-3

Highland at Jonesboro Westside*

Pocahontas at Forrest City*

Southside Batesville at Brookland*

Trumann at Blytheville*

4A-4

Dardanelle at Mena

Fountain Lake at Pottsville

Morrilton at Waldron

Ozark at Clarksville

4A-5

Clinton at LISA Academy West*

Joe T. Robinson at Lonoke

Little Rock Christian at Bauxite*

Little Rock Hall at Pulaski Academy

4A-7

Ashdown at Magnolia

Camden Fairview at Arkadelphia

De Queen at Hope

Nashville at Malvern

4A-8

Crossett at Warren

Mills at Star City

Monticello at Hamburg

Watson Chapel at Stuttgart

3A-1

Bergman at West Fork

Elkins at Valley Springs

Lincoln at Flippin

3A-2

Hoxie at Tuckerman

Newport at Melbourne

Salem at Cave City

Walnut Ridge at Mountain View

3A-3

Manila at Gosnell*

Piggott at Osceola*

3A-4

Charleston at Cedarville

Danville at Cossatot River

Hackett at Paris

Two Rivers at Booneville

3A-5

Baptist Prep at Atkins

Dover at Mayflower

Lamar at Maumelle Charter

Perryville at Central Ark. Christian

3A-6

Episcopal Collegiate at Pangburn

Helena-West Helena at Rose Bud

LISA Academy North at Bald Knob

Riverview at Harding Academy

3A-7

Fouke at Genoa Central

Glen Rose at Bismarck

Jessieville at Benton Harmony Grove

Prescott at Centerpoint

3A-8

Camden Harmony Grove at Dumas

Lake Village at DeWitt

McGehee at Drew Central

Smackover at Dollarway

2A-1

Cotter at Eureka Springs

Greenland at Ozark Mountain

Haas Hall Bentonville at Life Way Christian

Haas Hall Rogers at Yellville-Summit

2A-2

Sloan-Hendrix at Marshall, ppd.

2A-3

Cross County at Buffalo Island Central

East Poinsett County at Marmaduke

Rector at Bay

Riverside at Earle

2A-4

Hector at Lavaca

Magazine at Johnson Co. Westside

Mansfield at Mountainburg

2A-5

Bigelow at England

Conway St. Joseph at Poyen

Jacksonville Lighthouse at Conway Christian

Magnet Cove at Mountain Pine

2A-6

Des Arc at McCrory

Hazen at KIPP Delta

Marianna at Barton

Palestine-Wheatley at Carlisle

2A-7

Murfreesboro at Foreman

2A-8

Junction City at Parkers Chapel

Ouachita at Rison

Woodlawn at Gurdon

1A-1E

Omaha at Deer

1A-1W

Founders Classic at Ozark Catholic

Mulberry at Decatur

Thaden at County Line

The New School at St. Paul

1A-2

Rural Special at West Side Greers Ferry

1A-3

Armorel at Maynard

Mammoth Spring at KIPP Blytheville

1A-4

Nemo Vista at Wonderview

1A-5

Augusta at Marvell-Elaine

Clarendon at Midland

Scott Charter at Brinkley

1A-8

Bearden at Friendship Aspire

Dermott at Strong

Hermitage at Emerson

Nevada at Hampton

Nonconference

Abundant Life at Sacred Heart

Alpena at Quitman

Bradford at Concord

Green Forest at Lead Hill

Guy-Perkins at Marked Tree

Heber Springs at Cedar Ridge

Horatio at Kirby

Oden at Acorn

Scranton at Future School*

Southland, Mo. at Crowley's Ridge

Viola at Hillcrest

*Boys only

#Girls only