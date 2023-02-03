BASEBALL

UCA's Hafley selected to preseason All-ASUN team

University of Central Arkansas' Evan Hafley was named to the preseason All-ASUN team on Thursday. He was the lone Bear selected.

Hafley is a graduate transfer from Arkansas Tech. The 6-foot, 250-pound designated hitter and first baseman hit .320 with 56 hits, 9 doubles and 7 home runs for the Wonder Boys last season.

UCA was voted 10th of 14 in the preseason coaches poll. Liberty was selected as the favorite with 10 first-place votes, followed by Kennesaw State and Florida Gulf Coast with two votes each.

-- Sam Lane

BASKETBALL

SAU men hold on for victory

LaTreavin Black scored 16 points for Southern Arkansas University (15-5, 11-3 Great American Conference) in a 79-71 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma State (10-10, 6-8) at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia.

The game was won at the free-throw line for the Muleriders. Kamden Gipson hit two free throws for the Bulldogs with 43 seconds left, cutting the lead to 75-71. Blake Rogers hit two free throws with 27 seconds remaining and Brock Schriener added two more with 15 seconds left to go to secure the SAU win.

Kris Wyche and Carel Ray Jr. had 14 points each for SAU. Chris Braggs led Southwestern with a game-high 20 points, while Gipson poured in 18 and Ben Smith had 11.

In other Great American Conference games Thursday, center Taylor Currie scored 40 points on 18-of-27 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough as Harding University (5-15, 1-3) fell 101-90 to Southeastern Oklahoma State (13-6, 10-4) in Searcy. Ramiro Santiago had 13 points and Stetson Smithson added 11 for the Bisons. ... Taelon Peter had a game-high 21 points, Tommy Kamarad scored 15 and Andre Leavell chipped in with 12 for Arkansas Tech University (11-9, 9-5) in a 70-63 loss to East Central (Okla.) (11-9, 6-8) in Russellville.

Harding women win in rout

Sage Hawley had a team-high 16 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, including 7 on the offensive glass, to lead Harding University (16-5, 12-2 Great American Conference) in a 62-34 victory over Southeastern Oklahoma State on Thursday at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

The Bisons shot 33.3% from the floor in the first quarter and 35.7% in the second quarter to build a 25-14 halftime lead. They then shot 61.1% from the floor in the third quarter to outscore the Savage Storm 26-9. Harding outrebounded SE Oklahoma State 48-28 and held a 32-24 scoring advantage in the lane.

Rory Geer had 15 points for Harding and Jacie Evans added 12. Briley Moon scored a game-high 18 points in the loss for SE Oklahoma State (4-15, 2-12) and Caitlin Kobiske chipped in with 12.

In other Great American Conference women's games Thursday, Jalei Oglesby scored a game-high 21 points and added a team-high 12 rebounds as Arkansas Tech University (12-6, 10-4) defeated East Central (Okla.) (7-11, 4-10) 74-67 in Russellville. ... Mychala Linzy scored a game-high 23 points and Diamond Morris poured in 20 to guide Southern Arkansas University (9-11, 5-9) past Southwestern Oklahoma State (6-13, 6-8) 76-67 in Magnolia.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services