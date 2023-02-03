State’s general revenue increases by $25M in January to $807M





Bolstered primarily by better-than-expected individual income and sales tax collections, Arkansas' general revenue collections in January increased by $25 million, or 3.2%, over the same month a year ago to $807 million and beat the state's latest forecast by $70.5 million, or 9.6%.

The state Department of Finance and Administration's revenue report for January shows continued economic strength in Arkansas that correlates with the state's low unemployment rate of 3.6% in December, and the state's continuing unemployment benefit claims falling about 30% below figures from a year ago, said John Shelnutt, the state's chief economic forecaster.

January's total general revenue is a new high collection level for the month of January, outdistancing the previous high of $782 million collected in January 2022, said Whitney McLaughlin, a tax analyst at the finance department.

Tax refunds and some special government expenditures are taken off the top of total general revenue collections, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend up to the amount authorized by the state's Revenue Stabilization Act.

The state's net tax revenue in January increased by $13.7 million, or 1.9%, over the same month a year ago to $729.1 million and exceeded the state's Nov. 10 forecast by $69.6 million, or 10.5%.

January is the seventh month of fiscal year 2023, which started July 1, 2022, and ends June 30.

During the first seven months of fiscal 2023, the state's total general revenue increased by $274.2 million, or 5.9%, over the same period in fiscal 2022 to $4.9 billion and beat the state's forecast by $204.4 million, or 4.3%.

So far in fiscal 2023, the state's net general revenue increased by $206 million, or 5%, over the same period in fiscal 2022 to $4.3 billion and outdistanced the state's forecast by $194.8 million, or 4.7%.

"Revenue growth remained on track in January and year-to-date after seven months of Fiscal Year 2023," said Larry Walther, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.

"Motor vehicle sales tax collection, a key indicator that we track closely, was strong in January as availability of vehicles continues to increase," he said in a written statement.

In the fiscal session last spring, the General Assembly and then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson authorized a general revenue budget of $6.02 billion for fiscal 2023 -- up by $175.1 million from fiscal year 2022's general revenue budget, with most of the increases for the public schools and human service programs.

The finance department's Nov. 10 forecast projects a general revenue surplus of $598.1 million at the end of fiscal 2023.

In the Aug. 9-11 special session, the Legislature and Hutchinson enacted a four-pronged tax cut package that the finance department projected would reduce state general revenue by $500.1 million in fiscal 2023, by $166.6 million more in fiscal 2024, by $69.5 million more in fiscal 2025, by $18.4 million more in fiscal 2026 and by $8.4 million more in fiscal 2027.

The tax cut package accelerated the reduction of the state's top individual income tax rate from 5.5% to 4.9%, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, and accelerated the cut in the state's top corporate income tax rate from 5.9% to 5.3%, effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The package also granted a temporary, nonrefundable income tax credit of $150 for individual taxpayers with net income up to $87,000 and of $300 for married taxpayers filing jointly with net income up to $174,0000, and adopts a federal depreciation schedule for businesses.

Shelnutt said he doesn't think the state will accumulate a $1 billion general revenue surplus at the end of fiscal 2023.

"We do have a record amount of refunds expected coming up and for the fiscal year ... we are looking at $802.6 million in refunds going out for individuals," he said. "But we are not sure that the estimated payers are adjusting their payments for the retroactive tax cuts, so we have got the risk of higher refunds from the withholding not reflecting all of the tax reduction, and now we have some concern about estimated payers doing the same type of thing."

In fiscal year 2022 that end June 30, 2022, the state reported collecting a $1.6 billion general revenue surplus.

In fiscal 2021 that ended June 30, 2021, the state reported collecting a $945.7 million general revenue surplus. Prior to fiscal 2021, the state's largest general revenue surplus was $409.3 million in fiscal 2007, when Republican Mike Huckabee was governor for the first part of the fiscal year and Democrat Mike Beebe was governor for the second part of fiscal 2007.

In November, Hutchinson proposed a $314 million increase in the state's general revenue budget to $6.33 billion in fiscal 2024, starting July 1, 2023, with $200 million of the increased general revenue earmarked for the public schools to help boost teachers' salaries.

At that time, he said his proposed budget for fiscal 2024 would represent a 5.2% increase over the current budget of $6.02 billion, leaving a projected general revenue surplus of $254.9 million at the end of fiscal year 2024. Considering inflation was more than 8% last year, limiting the growth of the state's general revenue budget to 5.2% reflects conservative budgeting in these challenging times, he said.

JANUARY'S COLLECTIONS

According to the finance department, January's general revenue collections included:

• A $25.4 million, or 9.4%, increase in sales and use taxes over a year ago to $294 million, beating the state's forecast by $15.9 million, or 5.7%.

The 9.4% increase in sales and use tax collections is larger than the expected increase of about 3.5%, which was based on inflation flattening out or possibly falling somewhat, Shelnutt said.

Most major reporting sectors displayed higher growth over the previous year, reflecting continuing economic expansion in many sectors. The retail sector had 1.3% growth in sales tax collections over a year ago after a 25% gain reported in January 2022 over January 2021.

Motor vehicle sales tax collections increased by $2.9 million, or 10.2%, over a year ago to $31.3 million that could be due to an increased supply of vehicles at dealerships, even though financing rates have increased, Shelnutt said.

• A $4.1 million, or 0.9%, dip in individual income tax collections over a year ago to $441.7 million, exceeding the state's forecast by $51.7 million, or 13.3%.

Individual withholding tax revenue is the largest category of individual income tax collections.

Withholding tax revenue dropped by $42.4 million, or 13.3%, from a year ago to $276.1 million, falling $31.4 million short of the state's forecast.

The drop in withholding tax revenue could be the result of a combination of individual income tax rate cuts, the one-time tax credits that could have been paid as a lump sum at year end or not withheld, and a reduction in bonuses paid compared with a year ago, Shelnutt said.

"Falling below forecast in that subcategory will work itself out in refunds later, unless it is due to a true difference in bonuses paid," he said.

Collections from estimated payments increased by $26.6 million from a year ago to $141.4 million, beating the state's forecast by $66.8 million.

January is the final individual estimated payment representing tax year 2022, Shelnutt said.

"You could call that a look back at conditions last year," he said. "What we are not sure about is whether these taxpayers filing this way have adjusted for their retroactive tax cut, so there is some risk that we could see higher refunds or lower payments coming up in the income tax filing season."

Collections from returns and extensions increased by $11.6 million over a year ago to $24.2 million, outdistancing the state's forecast by $16.3 million.

• A $7.6 million, or 25.9%, increase in corporate income tax collections over a year ago to $36.7 million, exceeding the state's forecast by $4.8 million, or 15.1%.

The state's individual and corporate income tax filing deadline are April 18, according to Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the state Department of Finance and Administration.





Graphs showing Arkansas sources of general revenue.





