SUN BELT MEN SOUTH ALABAMA 82, ARKANSAS STATE 62

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:05 a.m.

South Alabama overwhelmed Arkansas State University on Thursday at Jonesboro's First National Bank Arena, buoyed by 23 points from Isaiah Moore and 20 points from Kevin Samuel -- part of a 56.6% shooting night from the Jaguars.

A 13-5 run early in the first half put South Alabama (10-13, 4-7 Sun Belt Conference) up double figures early, and the Jaguars led by 10-plus points for most of the game. The Red Wolves pulled within nine inside the first two minutes of the second half, only for South Alabama to respond with a 10-1 burst over the next two minutes.

ASU (9-15, 1-10) got 21 points from freshman Terrance Ford Jr. and freshman reserve Izaiyah Nelson posted an 11-point, 11-rebound effort in 23 minutes, but the Red Wolves allowed 46 points in the paint and shot just 2 of 12 on three-pointers.

