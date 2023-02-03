SUN BELT MEN

SOUTH ALABAMA 82, ARKANSAS STATE 62

South Alabama overwhelmed Arkansas State University on Thursday at Jonesboro's First National Bank Arena, buoyed by 23 points from Isaiah Moore and 20 points from Kevin Samuel -- part of a 56.6% shooting night from the Jaguars.

A 13-5 run early in the first half put South Alabama (10-13, 4-7 Sun Belt Conference) up double figures early, and the Jaguars led by 10-plus points for most of the game. The Red Wolves pulled within nine inside the first two minutes of the second half, only for South Alabama to respond with a 10-1 burst over the next two minutes.

ASU (9-15, 1-10) got 21 points from freshman Terrance Ford Jr. and freshman reserve Izaiyah Nelson posted an 11-point, 11-rebound effort in 23 minutes, but the Red Wolves allowed 46 points in the paint and shot just 2 of 12 on three-pointers.