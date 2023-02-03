SUN BELT WOMEN

ARKANSAS STATE 69, COASTAL CAROLINA 65

Forcing 26 turnovers, Arkansas State pulled out a road victory Thursday night at Coastal Carolina's HTC Center in Conway, S.C.

Izzy Higginbottom led the Red Wolves with a game-high 24 points while also adding a career-best 6 steals to go along with 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

The Chanticleers led 22-12 after a quarter, but Higginbottom scored 13 of her points in the second, helping ASU (7-15, 2-9 Sun Belt Conference) to a 36-36 tie at halftime.

Coastal Carolina (10-12, 5-6) traded buckets with the Red Wolves throughout the second half -- neither team led by more than three at any point until Melodie Kapinga's putback layup gave ASU a 64-60 advantage, just enough cushion for the Red Wolves' second conference win.

Anna Griffin was the only other ASU player in double figures, finishing with 11 points, but she and Higginbottom combined to go 11-of-12 at the free-throw line, helping the Red Wolves to 16-of-18 on free throws as a team.