Super Bowl LVII Kicking Props

Oddsmakers offer all sorts of exciting wagering options on the Super Bowl, ranging from the length of the National Anthem to the color of the winning team’s Gatorade bath. In addition to those extremely fun betting markets, bettors can find all kinds of player props for the game itself – even kicking props. That’s right, SI Sportsbook has props involving the placekickers from both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

Although I would not recommend investing in any Super Bowl proposition markets with prohibitive odds on both sides, let’s take a quick look at several markets involving Jake Elliott of the Eagles and Harrison Butker of the Chiefs.

While Elliott has not been asked to make any field goals in the waning seconds for Philadelphia this season, Butker heads into Super Bowl LVII on the euphoria of nailing a game-winning 45-yard kick with only three seconds remaining in the AFC championship game.

Denny Medley/USA Today Sports

Harrison Butker, KC -- Over 1.5 (-150) | Under 1.5 (-105)

Jake Elliott, PHI -- Over 1.5 (-118) | Under 1.5 (-125)

Oddsmakers have assigned Butker prohibitive juice of -150 to kick two or more field goals in Super Bowl LVII. In both playoff games this season, the placekicker with 88.2% career accuracy has surpassed this projection – but in the regular season, he only kicked multiple field goals in five of 13 games (38.5%). In his playoff career, the sixth-year veteran has proven to be clutch, converting on 20 of 23 postseason kicks (87%). However, his impressive precision has only led to making two-plus fields in five of 14 playoff games (35.7%). The Philadelphia defense is allowing 1.16 field goals to opposing kickers, which has resulted in just six kickers in 20 games (30%) going beyond this demand this season.

In regards to Elliott, the odds are shaded to the under on the projection of 1.5 field goals at odds of -125. The Eagles, who have not needed to call on their kicker much this postseason, have only set Elliott up for one field in each playoff victory. In fact, in 16 regular-season games (he missed one), the six-year veteran only made multiple field goals in five of 16 games (31.3%). In his playoff career, Elliott has eclipsed this demand in just three of nine playoff games (33.3%), despite converting every one of his career playoff field goal attempts (13/13). The Kansas City defense is allowing 1.42 field goals to opposing kickers, which has resulted in eight kickers in 20 games (40%) going beyond this demand this season.

Harrison Butker, KC -- Over 7.5 (-137) | Under 7.5 (-110)

Jake Elliott, PHI -- Over 7.5 (-110) | Under 7.5 (-137)

In early wagering, Butker is favored to surpass 7.5 total kicking points while Elliott is not.

Butker has gone beyond this projection in both playoff games this season, but only surpassed this demand in four of 13 regular-season games (30.8%). Butker has been a coin flip to cash to the over on this number in his playoff career, having eclipsed 7.5 kicking points in seven of 14 postseason games (50%). The Eagles defense is only allowing 5.37 total points to opposing kickers, which has resulted in just five kickers in 20 games (25%) exceeding this demand this season.

Oddsmakers strongly believe Elliott will not outperform 7.5 kicking points in Super Bowl LVII. The veteran has exceeded this number in one of two playoff games for the ‘Birds this season, while only beating this projection in six of 16 regular season games (37.5%). Overall, Elliott has eclipsed 7.5 kicking points in five of nine postseason games (55.6%). The Chiefs defense is allowing 6.58 total points to opposing kickers, which has resulted in just seven kickers in 20 games (35%) going beyond this demand this season.

Jake Elliott, PHI -- Over 2.5 (-141) | Under 7.5 (-105)

Harrison Butker, KC -- Over 2.5 (-125) | Under 7.5 (-118)

For the first time in the kicking markets, bettors find Elliott favored over Butker to exceed expectations.

Elliott is heavily juiced at odds at -141 to successfully convert on at least three Point After Touchdown attempts (PAT) following Philadelphia touchdowns. Thanks to a powerful Eagles offense, Elliott has gone beyond this number in both playoff games this season, converting on all nine of his extra point attempts. While surpassing this projection in 10 of 16 regular-season games (62.5%), he has only cashed to the over on this demand in three of nine (33.3%) career playoff games. The Chiefs defense is allowing 2.32 PATs to opposing kickers, which has resulted in eight of 20 (40%) kickers beating this number on the season.

Bettors find juiced odds of -125 assigned to Butker to successfully convert on at least three PATs following touchdowns by Kansas City. Thanks to the NFL’s No. 1 ranked Chiefs offense, Butker has gone beyond this number in nine of 13 regular-season games (69.2%), while a deeper dive reveals he has cashed to the over in 11 of 14 (78.6%) postseason games. The Eagles defense is only allowing 1.89 PATs to opposing kickers, which has resulted in just four of 20 (20%) kickers eclipsing this number on the season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700.