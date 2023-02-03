Three people killed in two state wrecks





Three people were killed in crashes on Arkansas roads Monday night and Wednesday morning, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

John Dawson, 53, of Little Rock was killed about 9:40 p.m. Monday when the 2006 Nissan he was driving crossed the centerline near 3400 N. Rodney Parham Road and struck another vehicle, according to a report from Little Rock Police.

No one else was injured in the crash.

An officer investigating the collision reported that it was raining and the road was wet at the time.

Jeromy Ross, 46, and Katie Jo Ross, 39, of Hartman were killed in a crash that occurred at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday, according to a report from the Arkansas State Police.

The pair was traveling east on County Road 2250 on the outskirts of Clarksville in a 2021 Chevrolet when Jeromy Ross, who was driving, failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection with Arkansas 109, striking the trailer of a 1997 Peterbilt truck on Arkansas 109, the report says.

The trailer traveled over the top of the Chevrolet, the report states.

No other injuries were reported.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that it was cloudy and the roads were wet at the time.



